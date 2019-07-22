“Any occasion was a party,” chef Angela Dimayuga said of her Filipinx-American childhood. “They were anchored by food and lasted forever.”

While adobo simmered in the kitchen and meat and vegetables grilled in the yard, kids messed around and adults relaxed over beer and played darts and mah-jongg.

Dimayuga, the creative director of food and culture at the Standard International hotel group, says the casual, anything-goes San Jose get-togethers of her youth are an inspiration for the parties she throws today. “I want the same vibe that I got when I was a kid,” she said.



When she’s entertaining, it means family-style service and family-style cooking, where everyone can pitch in. And although the cuisine of the Philippines is her bedrock, Dimayuga, who lives in Brooklyn, finds inspiration for these recipes in Singapore, Japan and Haiti — and in local ingredients and techniques she picks up on her travels.

