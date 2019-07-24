This creamless crema recipe packs heat

Creamy and complex, this crema gets its richness from pureed cashews and is elevated by the addition of a chipotle in adobo. Spoon it all over vegan chilaquiles or any other dish. For the smoothest crema, soak the cashews overnight.

Vegan Chipotle Crema

10 minutes plus soaking. Makes about 1 ¼ cups.

1 cup raw cashews

1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

1 Put the cashews in a medium bowl and add enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Soak until the cashews are softened, at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours. When you squeeze a nut between your fingers, it should break apart easily. If soaking for longer than 1 hour, cover and refrigerate.

2 Drain the cashews and rinse well. Transfer to a blender, along with the chipotle, lemon juice, ½ cup fresh water, and 1 teaspoon salt. Puree until very smooth, scraping down the blender occasionally. If needed, add another ¼ to ½ cup fresh water to get the mixture to an extremely smooth crema consistency. Taste and add more salt if needed.

Advertisement

Make Ahead: The crema can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.