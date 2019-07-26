Jocelyn Ramirez is the founder and owner of Todo Verde, a catering company that makes plant-based dishes inspired by her Latin American roots. These chilaquiles are among their satisfying specialties and develop deep, rich flavors from both fresh and dried mushrooms. To make mushroom powder, simply grind dried mushrooms in a spice grinder until powdery. You can make salsa, crema and queso ahead of time, then pull the dish together quickly. It’s as great at brunch as it is for dinner.

Vegan Chilaquiles

20 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound oyster mushrooms, trimmed, large pieces halved lengthwise

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried shiitake mushroom powder

Kosher salt

Charred Salsa Verde

1 bag (14-ounce) thick tortilla chips

Chipotle Vegan Crema

Vegan Queso Fresco

Cilantro sprigs, for serving

1. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large, wide skillet or enameled Dutch oven (don’t use regular cast iron) over medium-high heat until hot and shimmering but not smoking. Add the oyster mushrooms and spread evenly. Sear until the bottoms are browned, about 2 minutes, then sprinkle with the cumin, mushroom powder, and a big pinch of salt. Stir well and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate.

2. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil and reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the salsa verde and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Fold in the tortilla chips, a handful at a time, until the chips are evenly coated and the sauce absorbed, about 5 minutes. Spread in an even layer and remove from the heat.

3. Drizzle the chips with crema, scatter the mushrooms all over, and crumble queso fresco on top. Garnish with cilantro and serve immediately.