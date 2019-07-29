Westchester’s Most Valuable Playa debuts with Sichuan hot chicken sandwiches and bao-inspired burgers

The Most Valuable Playa opens July 29 in Westchester from the owners of Mee and Greet and Humble Potato. The Taiwanese-influenced menu includes Sichuan hot chicken sandwiches, braised pork rice bowls, ma you ji made with Mary’s Chicken and gua bao-inspired burgers with pork belly and pickled carrots.

8321 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 910-0367, instagram.com/themvpla

Go Loko

Tacos El Kochi Loko is popping up in downtown and Echo Park. The truck specializes in cochinita pibil, offering the Yucatán Peninsula’s specialty of slow-cooked, citrus-and-achiote-marinated pork in tacos, burritos, vampiros, tortas and handmade sopes.

instagram.com/tacoselkochiloko

Hidden dragon

Mr. Dragon Noodle House is now open in Rosemead from the owners of PP Pop. The menu is packed with Chinese and Taiwanese staples including beef rolls, popcorn chicken, soup dumplings, beef noodle soup and dandan noodles. There’s also Japanese-style ramen.

8526 Valley Blvd., Rosemead, (626) 899-8886

90210 returns ... in restaurant form

A “Beverly Hills, 90210”-inspired diner named after fictional hangout the Peach Pit will pop up on Melrose with complimentary food and drink. Find it in the evenings of Aug. 1 and 2, and during the day on Aug. 2 and 3. Reservations are no longer available but walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.

7507 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, popsugar.com/peachpit

Vegan horchata and churro cupcakes

Cake Girl is now open in place of the former soda fountain at the historic St. Louis Pharmacy in Boyle Heights. The menu at the vegan bakery, which kept the original counter from the soda fountain, includes strawberry churro cupcakes, nondairy horchata, vanilla cake doughnuts, muffins, cookies and brownies.

2100 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights, (323) 305-4623, hellocakegirl.com

La dolce pita

Pita Pitaki is now open in Long Beach. The menu of Greek eats is fairly orthodox, including charbroiled lamb gyros, moussaka, pork skewers, dolmades and baklava.



3401 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, (562) 424-0446, facebook.com/pages/category/Greek-Restaurant/Pita-Pitaki-1922614194707126/

Sichuan skewers in the SGV

Hi Beef House is now open in Alhambra. The menu features Sichuan-style skewers cooked in hot pots, with options such as fish balls, meatballs, vegetables, sliced beef and chicken.

2718 W. Valley Blvd., Alhambra

Kiin folk

Kiin Thai Eatery is now open in Burbank. The menu includes tom kha, fish cakes, satay, Panang curry and pineapple fried rice.

1907 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, (818) 558-5051, facebook.com/Kiinthaieateryla

Closings

Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop is closed after a year in Beverly Hills.

We Have Noodles is now closed after nearly two years in Silver Lake.

Extras

Peruvian restaurant Mancora will open a second location in East Los Angeles at the intersection of Pomona and Atlantic boulevards. The original location opened in 2017 in Alhambra.

271 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles, mancoraperuvian.com

Michael and Katy Fosselman will open the Ice Cream Shop in Glendora in September. The shop will serve Fosselman’s ice cream from the 100-year-old family company.

180 N. Glendora Ave., Glendora, (626) 852-0810

Chokolatta is coming to Beverly Hills. The business, which has a 5-year-old store in North Hollywood, focuses on pre-Hispanic and Mayan chocolate recipes, selling treats such as chocolate-drizzled amaranth, 100% cacao bars and mole bonbons. An opening is expected before the end of August.

255 ½ S. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, chokolatta.biz