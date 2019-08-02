Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Jeremy Fall are opening Mixtape restaurant in Fairfax

Mixtape will open in the Fairfax District on Tuesday. The 140-seat restaurant comes from Jeremy Fall, the 28-year-old restaurateur who opened Nighthawk Breakfast Bar in Hollywood and Marina del Rey, Golden Box in Hollywood and Easy’s in Chinatown and Beverly Center.

Fall’s partner in the new restaurant is Roc Nation, the entertainment group founded by Jay-Z. Fall is the first person from the restaurant industry signed to the company’s management roster.

“I really wanted to make this project weird and different,” said Fall.

Mixtape is located in the Beverly Boulevard space that was once the all-day restaurant BLD; Fall did the interior design. One side is lined with a curving outdoor patio where guests can eat and drink past midnight; the other a bar covered in his own paintings.

Other art includes an original sketch by Quincy Jones, a photo collage from rapper Vic Mensa and a painting by Incubus singer Brandon Boyd as well as entries from Tokimonsta, Serj Tankian and Jaden Smith. Anaheim-raised rapper Phora, who recently opened a boutique called Yours Truly on Fairfax, collaborated with Fall on the staff uniforms. Singer Robin Thicke has signed out to create playlists for Mixtape’s weekend brunch service.

The menu draws upon Fall’s combined Tunisian, Caribbean, Jewish and French heritage. Dishes include merguez meatballs with harissa yogurt, pistachio dukkah and zhoug oil; smoked salmon with cacio e pepe latkes and gribiche; fried jerk chicken sandwiches with lemongrass aioli slaw; cauliflower steak with red coconut curry; and caraway agnolotti with short rib pastrami and mustard brodo.

Cocktails are based on mood rings with names like “Fiery” and “Relaxed” and each drink comes with the right to add a song to the night’s playlist, like a free spin on a jukebox.

7450 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 424-7044, eatmixtape.com