Peaches are super sweet and cheap right now throughout Southern California. It’s worth buying whole flats from farmers markets, supermarkets or warehouse stores. Let them sit at room temperature until they ripen; pressing one gently should feel like sticking your finger in Play Doh. At that point, you’ll want to eat at least a few on their own (probably over a sink to catch all the juices). You can use up the rest at their peak ripeness in these delicious recipes.
Peach Pie
This pie crams tons of peaches into the flakiest, tastiest pie crust you’ve ever tried. Make the pie for a party or of keep leftovers cold in the fridge to enjoy for breakfast.
Peach “Doughnuts”
This was one of the most iconic desserts from pastry genius Sherry Yard when she was at Spago. You can’t order it there anymore but you can enjoy it at home.
Peach Sangria Popsicles
Rosé wine is blended with peaches in this no-bake, no-cook dessert that’s perfect for hot days.
White Hot Peach Sangria
If you’d rather drink your sangria, you should put together this cocktail, which highlights white peaches.
Spiced Peach Bourbon Old-Fashioned
For a warming cocktail on cool nights, go with this twist on a classic Old-Fashioned.
Grappa Marinated Peach and Basil Salad
This simple salad can serve as dessert or as a sweet side dish in a savory meal.
Roasted Peaches With Carrots and Chanterelle Mushrooms
Peaches go completely savory in this vegetarian main course that’s spiced with vadouvan, an aromatic currylike blend.
Grilled Duck Breasts with Fresh Ginger Peach Chutney
Peaches go completely savory in this gingery chutney that’s served alongside grilled duck breasts.