Peaches are super sweet and cheap right now throughout Southern California. It’s worth buying whole flats from farmers markets, supermarkets or warehouse stores. Let them sit at room temperature until they ripen; pressing one gently should feel like sticking your finger in Play Doh. At that point, you’ll want to eat at least a few on their own (probably over a sink to catch all the juices). You can use up the rest at their peak ripeness in these delicious recipes.

Diced peaches get extra juicy in this simple filling. (Leslie Grow)

Peach Pie

This pie crams tons of peaches into the flakiest, tastiest pie crust you’ve ever tried. Make the pie for a party or of keep leftovers cold in the fridge to enjoy for breakfast.

Flat doughnut peaches are battered and fried to resemble doughnuts. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Peach “Doughnuts”

This was one of the most iconic desserts from pastry genius Sherry Yard when she was at Spago. You can’t order it there anymore but you can enjoy it at home.

Keep a batch of cocktail popsicles in the freezer for happy hour. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Peach Sangria Popsicles

Rosé wine is blended with peaches in this no-bake, no-cook dessert that’s perfect for hot days.

White peaches have a floral fragrance ideal for sangria. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

White Hot Peach Sangria

If you’d rather drink your sangria, you should put together this cocktail, which highlights white peaches.

Peaches and bourbon always work together, especially in this cocktail. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Spiced Peach Bourbon Old-Fashioned

For a warming cocktail on cool nights, go with this twist on a classic Old-Fashioned.

Peaches and basil come together in this summery salad. (Los Angeles Times)

Grappa Marinated Peach and Basil Salad

This simple salad can serve as dessert or as a sweet side dish in a savory meal.

This warm salad was a standard on chef Ari Taymor's menu when he was at Alma. (Morgan Noelle Smith)

Roasted Peaches With Carrots and Chanterelle Mushrooms

Peaches go completely savory in this vegetarian main course that’s spiced with vadouvan, an aromatic currylike blend.

Peaches become a savory chutney to accompany grilled duck breasts. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Grilled Duck Breasts with Fresh Ginger Peach Chutney

Peaches go completely savory in this gingery chutney that’s served alongside grilled duck breasts.