Don’t skip dessert: 19 L.A. restaurants with decadent sundaes, shaved ice, sorbet and more

A restaurant dinner is a treat anytime, but it becomes particularly enjoyable in the summer when we shudder to think of turning on our home ovens and can hardly stand to leave non-air-conditioned spaces when the sun is at its peak. During this season, dining out feels luxurious, not just for the steady breeze that pumps overhead and sweeps through outdoor patios but also for refreshing, cooling desserts that are worth tacking onto a perhaps already indulgent meal.

In fact, you might plan your entire evening out around a singular dessert, such as a silky-smooth bowl of Japanese shaved ice swimming with fruit syrup and creamy condensed milk or an ice cream sundae towering with whipped cream, chopped nuts, rainbow sprinkles and caramel drizzle, prepared tableside. Some of L.A.’s best restaurants have dessert programs to match, including house-made sorbets, signature soft-serve flavors, freshly baked cakes with scoops of just-churned ice cream melting on top and seasonal specialties to round out a Michelin-starred meal. From Santa Monica to downtown L.A., Silver Lake and beyond, be sure to save room for these 19 worthwhile frozen desserts. — Danielle Dorsey