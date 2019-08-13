Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

Chichen Itza’s horchata, a master class in simplicity

Chichen Itza’s horchata
Chichen Itza’s horchata, lightly enriched with almonds and sweetened with both piloncillo and American-style brown sugar.
(Camily Tsai / For The Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Aug. 14, 2019
7 AM
Share

For Gilberto Cetina, chef at Chichen Itza, horchata should be as simple as possible. His method, though, improves the basic recipe by making a “tea” with the canela and piloncillo before blending it with the rice and a small amount of almonds for added richness.

Read about our favorite strainer for making horchata.

Chichen Itza’s Horchata
15 minutes, plus overnight and 2 hours soaking. Makes 7 1/2 cups.

  • 9 cups filtered water
  • 1 cup grated or finely chopped piloncillo (6 ounces)
  • 3 sticks canela (Mexican cinnamon)
  • 3 3/4 cups long grain white rice
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole almonds
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • Light brown sugar, to taste

1 In a small saucepan, bring 3 cups water to a boil. Add the piloncillo and canela, stir until the piloncillo is dissolved, then let steep overnight at room temperature.

Advertisement

2 Place the rice and almonds in a medium bowl. In a medium saucepan, bring the remaining 6 cups water to a simmer, then pour in the canela-piloncillo “tea.” Pour the simmering mixture over the rice and almonds and let sit at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours.

3 Using an immersion or stand blender, blend the rice and water mixture, then pour it through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher. Stir in the vanilla extract and add brown sugar to taste. Refrigerate the horchata until chilled before serving over ice.

Adapted from Gilberto Cetina.

FoodLifestyleCooking
Ben Mims
Follow Us
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, and Buzzfeed/Tasty. Born and raised in Mississippi, he spends his weekends stocking his freezer with biscuits and making fruit jam.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement