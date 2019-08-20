This stir-fry was created by Albee Tran and Andrea Nguyen to be served on top of Bún Cá Kiên Giang: Fish and Shrimp Rice Noodle Soup. It’s so delicious, it’s worth making even if you’re not preparing the soup. It’s great on top of steamed rice or rice noodles.
Garlicky Shrimp and Egg Stir-Fry
15 minutes. Serves 4.
Ingredients
- 24 large shell-on shrimp (14 ounces), peeled and deveined
- Fine sea salt
- 2 large eggs plus 2 large egg yolks
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- ¼ cup canola or other neutral-flavored oil
- ¾ teaspoon ground annatto or paprika
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
Instructions
- Use a meat mallet, rolling pin or heavy skillet to gently tap each shrimp 3 or 4 times to crush lightly. Season the shrimp with salt. Beat the eggs and yolks with the fish sauce.
- Combine the oil and annatto in a small nonstick skillet. Set over medium-low heat and stir until the oil turns deep orange, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and sizzle, stirring, until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring, until just opaque throughout and curled, about 2 minutes. Pour in the egg mixture and cook, stirring, until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve immediately.