Pickled Leek and Chile Sauce

Chinese canned pickled leeks add an instant sweet-sour punch to this chile sauce.
(Andrea Nguyen)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Aug. 21, 2019
5 AM
This condiment for Bún Cá Kiên Giang: Fish and Shrimp Rice Noodle Soup adds big flavors to any noodle soup and would be tasty spooned over stir-fried vegetables or grilled fish or meat. Asian leeks, which are more like shallots or ramps, are pickled and sold in small cans in Chinese or Southeast Asian markets. The Fortuna brand is readily available and can be purchased online as well.

5 minutes. Makes about ¾ cup.

Ingredients

  • 1 can (6½ ounces) Vietnamese pickled leeks
  • 4 fresh Thai or serrano chiles, finely chopped with seeds, plus more
  • ¼ cup fish sauce, plus more

Instructions

  1. Pull the leeks out of their pickling liquid, reserving the liquid. Finely chop the leeks.
  2. Place the chopped leeks in a medium bowl, along with the chiles, fish sauce and 2 tablespoons of the pickling liquid. Stir well. Taste and add more chiles, fish sauce or pickling liquid if desired.

Make ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.
