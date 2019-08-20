This condiment for Bún Cá Kiên Giang: Fish and Shrimp Rice Noodle Soup adds big flavors to any noodle soup and would be tasty spooned over stir-fried vegetables or grilled fish or meat. Asian leeks, which are more like shallots or ramps, are pickled and sold in small cans in Chinese or Southeast Asian markets. The Fortuna brand is readily available and can be purchased online as well.

Pickled Leek and Chile Sauce

5 minutes. Makes about ¾ cup.

Ingredients



1 can (6½ ounces) Vietnamese pickled leeks

4 fresh Thai or serrano chiles, finely chopped with seeds, plus more

¼ cup fish sauce, plus more

Instructions



Pull the leeks out of their pickling liquid, reserving the liquid. Finely chop the leeks. Place the chopped leeks in a medium bowl, along with the chiles, fish sauce and 2 tablespoons of the pickling liquid. Stir well. Taste and add more chiles, fish sauce or pickling liquid if desired.

Make ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.