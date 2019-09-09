Where’s the beef? It’s at American Beauty in Venice

Openings

Wood-grilled steaks in Venice

American Beauty is now open in Venice from owners of Pitfire Pizza, the Tasting Kitchen and Superba Food + Bread. The menu includes a 30-day dry-aged porterhouse grilled over almond wood, pork short rib with pineapple, fried artichoke with kimchi aioli and whole sea bream with smoked eggplant.

425 Rose Ave., Venice, (310) 412-0075, americanbeauty.la

All apologies

Sorry Not Sorry will open Sept. 13 in the former home of Khong Ten in Sawtelle. The split wine bar-cocktail bar will feature a frozé machine and 14 rosés by the glass, along with shareable dishes from chef Kim Vu, including a roasted seasonal vegetable salad, chicken skewers, sliders with pulled pork or pulled jackfruit, and turmeric-dill French fries with cucumber raita and fish sauce aioli.

11520 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 832-7000, sorrynotsorryla.com

All things intestine in Gardena

Kko Kko Yang-Gopchang is now open in Gardena. The restaurant specializes in Korean grilled beef intestine and tripe dishes including gopchang, makchang and daechang, with sides such as cheese corn and tteokbokki.

1716 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena, (310) 527-6497, facebook.com/pages/category/Restaurant/Kko-Kko-Yang-Gopchang-108311210521234/

Centro intelligence

Mango lassi DSP with mango, yogurt, rum and saffron, served with a cardamom cloud, at Gate: Bar Centro. The 10-seat bar at the Bazaar opens Sept. 13. (Krystal Thompson Photography)

Gate: Bar Centro opens Sept. 13 at the Bazaar by José Andrés. The 10-seat bar-within-a-bar centers on a ticketed cocktail tasting experience called Bazaar Flight, with 12 internationally inspired drinks served with tapas, including a carbonated pisco sour inside an eggshell and a vacuum siphon gin and tonic, in which vodka is rapidly transformed into gin.

465 La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 246-5555, sbe.com/exclusives/bazaar-flight-at-gate-bar-centro

Penne from heaven

La Pasta Fresca is open at Eataly in Westfield Century City. There are five house-made pastas, including tagliatelle alla Bolognese and agnolotti del plin, along with a different daily special, such as mafaldine al pesto, and wine.

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 310-8000, eataly.com/us_en/stores/los-angeles/restaurant-opening-eataly-los-angeles/

Espresso and minimalism in Echo Park

Laveta is open in Echo Park for locally roasted Canyon Coffee from a La Marzocco espresso machine. Dishes at the minimalist cafe include grilled cauliflower sandwiches, ube waffles, BLTs and, naturally, avocado toast.

318 Glendale Ave., Los Angeles, instagram.com/laveta_la

Masa minds

Taco Obsession is open in Hawthorne. The menu include molletes, tacos de albañil, huaraches, tlacoyos and dorilocos.

11925 W. Inglewood Ave., Hawthorne, (424) 456-4027, instagram.com/tqcoobsession

Monta Factory comes to Glendale

Monta Factory is now open in Glendale. The menu includes Armenian manti dumplings, cheese-stuffed beoreg and chicken and salmon ciabatta sandwiches.

1208 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, (818) 396-4445, montafactory.com

You buy, they steam

Fisherman’s Island recently opened in Leimert Park. Customers select seasoned fish and shellfish by the half-pound or pound for the restaurant to steam on the spot.

4371 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 596-3127, instagram.com/fishermansisland

A sliver of Sinaloa in Sylmar

Zitro Seafood & Grill is now open in Sylmar. The mariscos-heavy menu includes tacos gobernador, aguachiles, ceviche tostadas and tuna sashimi.

11840 Foothill Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/zitroseafoodandgrill

A traditional Korean teahouse

Nadri Korean Teahouse is now open in Koreatown. Brewed herbal teas are offered within a traditional tea house setting, in addition to snacks such as fish-shaped taiyaki cakes, rice-cake-and-sausage skewers and fruit-topped shaved snow ice.

4011 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 315-5130, facebook.com/nadriteahouse

Tang Gong gets going

Tang Gong is now open in Monterey Park. The menu includes steamed rice noodle with shredded duck, fried and baked dim sum, pickled chicken feet, beef stomach and mushroom in XO sauce, and bacon and asparagus fried rice.

111 N. Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park, (626) 888-5188

Closings

Necco is closed after nearly five years in Westwood.

Fundamental L.A. is closed after eight years in Westwood. A downtown location remains open.

Extras

The Santa Monica location of Tartine is under construction on the corner of Arizona Avenue and 20th Street.

925 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica, tartinebakery.com

L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade returns Sept. 14. The tasting event, a fundraiser for childhood cancer research, involves more than 50 chefs including Nancy Silverton, Adam Perry Lang, Ludo Lefebvre, Chris Bianco and Marc Vetri. Celebrity sponsors including Jimmy Kimmel and Laura Dern will be in attendance.

alexslemonade.org/campaign/la-loves-alexs-lemonade

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley. The four-day food and wine celebration starts Oct. 17, with more than 24 events spread throughout six towns in the region.

tastesyv.com

Lono is hosting a Spam-centered pop-up in Hollywood on Sept. 14 and 21. A build-your-own musubi bar includes chile verde musubi, Filipino lumpia musubi and shrimp-and-Spam corn dogs.

foodbeast.com/spam