Everything you need to know about the Tito’s Tacos x Tito’s Vodka event in Culver City

Some food and drink pairings simply mesh: a burger and a Coke, cookies and ice-cold milk, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka.

The vodka brand is hosting its second Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana at Tito’s Tacos in Culver City on Oct. 4. The event will celebrate both National Vodka Day and National Taco Day, two things we’re personally happy to indulge in any day.

The city of Culver City and host comedian Eric Schwartz are co-sponsoring the event, which will include Tito’s Tacos signature hard shell tacos (the ones overflowing with grated cheddar cheese), cocktails made with Tito’s Vodka and music from mariachi bands.

Tickets start at $25 and all proceeds will go to the Culver City Cultural Affairs Foundation, a nonprofit that works to support performances, artists grants, historic preservation and more.

Last year, Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana drew more than 300 people and raised about $10,000 for the foundation.

Tito’s Tacos, 2 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, 11222 Washington Place, Culver City, Titosfiestamexicana.com.

