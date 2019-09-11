Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

Everything you need to know about the Tito’s Tacos x Tito’s Vodka event in Culver City

Tito’s Taco
Tacos from Tito’s Tacos. Tito’s Vodka will host an event at the Culver City restaurant in October.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2019
6 AM
Share

Some food and drink pairings simply mesh: a burger and a Coke, cookies and ice-cold milk, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka.

The vodka brand is hosting its second Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana at Tito’s Tacos in Culver City on Oct. 4. The event will celebrate both National Vodka Day and National Taco Day, two things we’re personally happy to indulge in any day.

The city of Culver City and host comedian Eric Schwartz are co-sponsoring the event, which will include Tito’s Tacos signature hard shell tacos (the ones overflowing with grated cheddar cheese), cocktails made with Tito’s Vodka and music from mariachi bands.

Food
Let’s taco at Tito’s
Tito’s Tacos
Food
Let’s taco at Tito’s
Tito’s Tacos has become a staple for many in Los Angeles and serves multiple generations of loyal customers.
Advertisement

Tickets start at $25 and all proceeds will go to the Culver City Cultural Affairs Foundation, a nonprofit that works to support performances, artists grants, historic preservation and more.

Last year, Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana drew more than 300 people and raised about $10,000 for the foundation.

Tito’s Tacos, 2 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, 11222 Washington Place, Culver City, Titosfiestamexicana.com.

    Food
    Newsletter
    Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
    Jenn Harris
    Follow Us
    Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Los Angeles Times Food section. She has a bachelor’s in literary journalism from the UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California. Harris covers restaurant news, dining trends, chefs and cocktails. She’s also the unofficial fried chicken queen of Los Angeles. She once visited 22 bars and restaurants in a single day for a story. If you want to see what she’s eating now, follow her @Jenn_Harris_ on Instagram. 
    More From the Los Angeles Times
    Advertisement