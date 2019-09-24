Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
A surprising new twist on apples and honey for Rosh Hashanah

Cabbage apple pomegranate slaw
Pomegranate seeds add a tangy crunch to this colorful slaw.
(Dan Perez)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Sep. 25, 2019
5 AM
Adeena Sussman asks, “How can I count the ways I love this slaw?” This recipe is a fresher, more colorful version of the wilted cabbage salad you’ll find on every self-serve falafel or shawarma bar. Tart apples and pomegranate seeds, loads of fresh herbs, two kinds of crunchy cabbage and pumpkin seeds come together in a cumin-laced dressing that evokes the flavor profile of falafel itself.

Cabbage, Apple and Pomegranate Slaw With Cumin Dressing
30 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.

1 medium apple, cored and thinly sliced
⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
4 cups shredded green cabbage

4 cups shredded red cabbage
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 large carrot, shredded
2 scallions, very thinly sliced
2 medium radishes, very thinly sliced
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard
1½ tablespoons honey

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ cup pomegranate seeds
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
¼ cup chopped fresh mint
½ cup lightly toasted shelled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1. Toss the apples with 1 teaspoon of the vinegar in a large bowl, then add the green and red cabbage, onion, carrot and scallions and toss. Combine the olive oil, remaining vinegar, honey, mustard, cumin, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake until creamy.

2. Pour the dressing over the salad, toss to coat, and let the slaw sit for at least 15 minutes (30 minutes will really mellow the acidity of the vinegar), then toss again with the pomegranate seeds, cilantro, mint and pumpkin seeds before serving.

Recipe adapted from Sababa by Adeena Sussman.

Genevieve Ko
