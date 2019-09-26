David Chang’s sliders and more Majordomo coming to Las Vegas

At a media preview dinner presaging the opening of Momofuku’s next Las Vegas restaurant, restaurateur David Chang told the crowd there will be more than just a variation on Majordomo, his L.A. outpost, opening — he’s also getting into the burger game.

His yet-unnamed burger joint, which will open in a space adjacent to Majordomo Meat & Fish, the name of the forthcoming Vegas sister restaurant, at the Venetian Resort and Casino. It will serve fist-sized cheeseburgers, which he’s calling Tasties, loaded with grilled onions and stuffed into King’s Hawaiian rolls.

They were served at the dinner he presided over in Los Angeles, where he talked a little about the new restaurant. “I’ll be honest, I have no idea of what’s actually going to be on the menu when we open,” he told the group of about 50 diners before the four-course meal began.

“It’s going to be like my love of like Lawry’s Prime Rib,” he said of the new restaurant, “My love of Brazilian steakhouses, obviously my love of Korean barbecue.”

Along with the sliders, Chang previewed a smoked prime rib carved tableside and served with a tomato-stone fruit-shiso salad; fries with raclette sauce; and Chinese broccoli with spicy breadcrumbs.

Chang said the Vegas variation on Majordomo would feature service carts rolling around the dining room (a service strategy he once employed at the now-closed New York restaurant Momofuku Ma Peche) and would have live fish tanks, like a Cantonese seafood joint.

The Venetian has been overhauling its dining options in recent months, adding Mott 32 Chinese restaurant and the return of Smith & Wollensky steakhouse.

Many restaurants at the hotel have L.A. roots, including Cut, the Factory Kitchen, Sixth+Mill, Trustworthy Brewing Co. and Ricardo Zarate’s Once.

Chang already has one Las Vegas restaurant, Momofuku, in the Cosmopolitan. Also on Wednesday, the chef opened a Santa Monica location of his Fuku fried chicken chain in the Gallery Food Hall on the Third Street Promenade.