Superiority Burger coming to L.A. this month for four-day all-vegan pop-up

At the end of the month, New York City vegetarian hamburger joint Superiority Burger will host four burgerless all-vegan pop-ups in Los Angeles.

“We thought it’d be fun to come to L.A. for four days and do four separate pop-ups at four different places doing four totally different things,” chef-owner Brooks Headley said. “And after we planned it out, we were like, ‘Oh there’s not actually burgers in this.’”

The first stop on the “NO VEGETARIAN HAMBURGERS L.A. TOUR” will be Oct. 27 at Cha Cha Lounge in Silver Lake, where Superiority will serve up “second place chili,” a regular off-the-menu special at its East Village restaurant that is a deadpan stand-in for classic Texas chili, minus the meat.

The next day it will offer a broader menu of bean soup, a market salad and a “fake hoagie” — likely a meatless rendition of the classic Italian-American sandwich — at Tartine Sycamore, the new outpost of Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt’s Manufactory bread palace.

We are dying to open up a Superiority Burger in Los Angeles. Brooks Headley, chef-owner

On Oct. 29, Superiority will serve a TBD “fancy dessert” at Sqirl — a routine fixture on the Superiority Burger menu, and a reference to Headley’s background as a pastry chef.

The last stop, on Oct. 30, will be at Night + Market Song in Silver Lake. Superiority has an always-changing rotation of pizza-ish focaccias on Friday nights in New York; the L.A. version will be “Focaccia Wednesday.”

“In the full SB spirit, we are doing Focaccia Wednesday at Night + Market Song to replicate the same totally inappropriate oven that we use back home in NYC,” Headley said. “Which obviously makes everything even more weird. I am sure people will be like, ‘Why didn’t you do focaccia at Tartine, that makes more sense.’ SB rarely makes sense!”

The Cha Cha Lounge and Tartine Sycamore pop-ups will be evening events starting at 5 p.m., and the Sqirl and Night + Market Song ones will take place during lunchtime, he said.

Superiority has held several pop-ups in L.A. in recent years, including at Sqirl and Konbi, and Headley — who used to live in Los Angeles and worked with Nancy Silverton at Campanile — would like those one-off events to eventually become something permanent.

“We are dying to open up a Superiority Burger in Los Angeles,” he said.