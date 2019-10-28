6 essential tacos for your next Tijuana road trip

Victor Delgado and Jorge Alvarez-Tostado, the guys behind Tacos 1986, took Lucas Kwan Peterson on a taco crawl in their hometown of Tijuana for an episode of “Off Menu.”

Alvarez-Tostado, 33, says customers and taqueros share a special dynamic in Tijuana. For many regulars, the taquero assumes the role of therapist: listening to problems, offering advice and recalling orders on instinct.

“As soon as your taquero and your eyes meet, they already know what you want,” he said, “Boom! In 10 seconds, your taco is ready.”