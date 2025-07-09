Hawa Hassan's Fried Cauliflower with Tahini
-
-
- Share via
This crispy fried cauliflower can be an appetizer, a snack or a sandwich or pita filling, plus it’s great hot or at room temperature. While frying is the traditional cooking method, you could also prepare it in a very hot oven or an air fryer.
Arnabeet Mekleh (Fried Cauliflower With Tahini)
Pour oil to a depth of about 2 inches into a large Dutch oven and heat to 365 degrees. Line a sheet pan with paper towels and set it near the stove.
While the oil heats, in a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Whisk in the water until the sauce is smooth and creamy. Set aside until serving.
When the oil is ready, add the cauliflower and cook, turning the florets as needed to color evenly and adjusting the heat if necessary to maintain the oil at 365 degrees, until the cauliflower is tender and deep golden-brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a wire skimmer, transfer to the towel-lined sheet pan to drain and immediately season with salt.
Serve the warm cauliflower with the tahini sauce for dipping and lemon wedges on the side.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.