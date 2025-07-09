Hawa Hassan's Fried Cauliflower with Tahini

When the oil is ready, add the cauliflower and cook, turning the florets as needed to color evenly and adjusting the heat if necessary to maintain the oil at 365 degrees, until the cauliflower is tender and deep golden-brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a wire skimmer, transfer to the towel-lined sheet pan to drain and immediately season with salt.

Serve the warm cauliflower with the tahini sauce for dipping and lemon wedges on the side.