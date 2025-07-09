Advertisement

Hawa Hassan's Fried Cauliflower with Tahini

20 minutes
Serves 4
Cookbook author Hawa Hassan's Lebanese fried cauliflower with tahini sauce at the L.A. Times test kitchen.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Advertisement

Arnabeet Mekleh (Fried Cauliflower With Tahini)

1

Pour oil to a depth of about 2 inches into a large Dutch oven and heat to 365 degrees. Line a sheet pan with paper towels and set it near the stove.

2

While the oil heats, in a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Whisk in the water until the sauce is smooth and creamy. Set aside until serving.

3

When the oil is ready, add the cauliflower and cook, turning the florets as needed to color evenly and adjusting the heat if necessary to maintain the oil at 365 degrees, until the cauliflower is tender and deep golden-brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a wire skimmer, transfer to the towel-lined sheet pan to drain and immediately season with salt.

Serve the warm cauliflower with the tahini sauce for dipping and lemon wedges on the side.

From “Setting a Place for Us: Recipes and Stories of Displacement, Resilience and Community from Eight Countries Impacted by War” by Hawa Hassan (Ten Speed Press)
Advertisement

Latest Recipes