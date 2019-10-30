I tried five over-the-counter hangover cures. This is what worked

Even though you may feel like you’re dying after a night of heavy drinking, the medical community has never clearly defined the concept of a hangover.

You know what a hangover is. It follows a long night out, and may prompt questions like: Why am I so sweaty? Where did that bruise come from? Whose number is on my forearm?

“They are commonly identified as a general collection of symptoms many people develop when over-drinking, including headache, nausea, upset stomach, irritability and anxiety,” said Dr. Maya S. Benitez, a family medicine physician with Cedars-Sinai Medical Group in Culver City. “Dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and increased inflammation could all potentially cause these symptoms.”

And because science hasn’t clearly defined what a hangover is, Benitez said, there isn’t a specific treatment for one.

“The best cure — and the only one I know for sure — is to generally avoid over-drinking altogether,” Benitez said. “The best treatment is to treat the common symptoms.”

The doctor suggested hydration, some form of ginger product, vitamin B6, antacids for upset stomach and Advil for a headache.

If you don’t heed that advice and instead accept that third martini, there are dozens of hangover remedies that promise to erase your previous evening’s transgressions.

In the name of science, I put five readily available cures to the test, dosing myself with three alcoholic beverages to see how the remedies helped with the morning after.