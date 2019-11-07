More piquant than spicy, this version of kung pao chicken starts with a chile paste fragrant with garlic and ginger. Combined with a sauce that’s sweet with sugar, sour with vinegar and savory from rice wine and soy sauce, the result is a chicken stir-fry with an even balance of flavors. This preparation is unique to Guizhou, where it’s made with ciba chiles.

Guizhou-Style Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Ji 宫保鸡

25 minutes. Serves 4.

Ingredients

Chile Paste



20 dried small mild red chiles, stemmed and seeded

1 garlic clove, chopped

½-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

Marinated Chicken



10 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into ½-inch cubes

1½ tablespoons potato starch

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Sauce



1½ tablespoons granulated sugar

1½ tablespoon Chinkiang vinegar

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine

¾ teaspoon potato starch

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

½ teaspoon dark soy sauce

Stir-Fry



6 tablespoons vegetable oil

½-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

3 scallions, cut into 1½-inch pieces, whites and greens separated

2 teaspoons sweet flour sauce (tianmianjiang)

Instructions



For the chile paste: Place the chiles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Place a little dish on the chiles to keep them immersed, and leave until softened, at least 5 minutes. Drain the chiles. Place them in a mortar with the garlic and ginger and pound to a coarse paste, or pulse to a paste in a small food processor or with an immersion blender. For the chicken: Place the chicken, starch, salt and 2 tablespoons cold water in a medium bowl. Mix until evenly coated. For the sauce: Combine the sugar, vinegar, wine, starch and both soy sauces in a small bowl and mix until the sugar dissolves. To stir-fry: Heat a well-seasoned wok, large cast-iron skillet or other large skillet over very high heat. Add 3 tablespoons oil, carefully swirl to coat the bottom and sides, and immediately add the marinated chicken. Stir-fry to separate the pieces. When the chicken pieces have gone pale but are not fully cooked, about 3 minutes, transfer to a plate. Set the wok over medium heat. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons oil and when the oil shimmers but before it smokes, add the chile paste and stir-fry until sizzling, 1 to 2 minutes. Take care not to burn the chiles. Add the ginger, scallion whites and sweet flour sauce, turn the heat up to high and stir-fry until aromatic, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the chicken to the wok and mix well. Pour the sauce into the center of the wok, then stir as it thickens and cloaks the chicken, 3 to 4 minutes. Finally, stir in the scallion greens and serve immediately.

Adapted from “The Food of Sichuan” by Fuchsia Dunlop.