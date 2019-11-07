Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Homemade chile paste in kung pao chicken for the win

Scallion greens added at the end brighten this chile-paste kung pao chicken.
(Yuki Sugiura / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Nov. 7, 2019
5 AM
More piquant than spicy, this version of kung pao chicken starts with a chile paste fragrant with garlic and ginger. Combined with a sauce that’s sweet with sugar, sour with vinegar and savory from rice wine and soy sauce, the result is a chicken stir-fry with an even balance of flavors. This preparation is unique to Guizhou, where it’s made with ciba chiles.

Guizhou-Style Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Ji 宫保鸡

25 minutes. Serves 4.

Ingredients
Chile Paste

  • 20 dried small mild red chiles, stemmed and seeded
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • ½-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

Marinated Chicken

  • 10 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into ½-inch cubes
  • 1½ tablespoons potato starch
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Sauce

  • 1½ tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1½ tablespoon Chinkiang vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • ¾ teaspoon potato starch
  • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon dark soy sauce

Stir-Fry

  • 6 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • ½-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 3 scallions, cut into 1½-inch pieces, whites and greens separated
  • 2 teaspoons sweet flour sauce (tianmianjiang)

Instructions

  1. For the chile paste: Place the chiles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Place a little dish on the chiles to keep them immersed, and leave until softened, at least 5 minutes. Drain the chiles. Place them in a mortar with the garlic and ginger and pound to a coarse paste, or pulse to a paste in a small food processor or with an immersion blender.
  2. For the chicken: Place the chicken, starch, salt and 2 tablespoons cold water in a medium bowl. Mix until evenly coated.
  3. For the sauce: Combine the sugar, vinegar, wine, starch and both soy sauces in a small bowl and mix until the sugar dissolves.
  4. To stir-fry: Heat a well-seasoned wok, large cast-iron skillet or other large skillet over very high heat. Add 3 tablespoons oil, carefully swirl to coat the bottom and sides, and immediately add the marinated chicken. Stir-fry to separate the pieces. When the chicken pieces have gone pale but are not fully cooked, about 3 minutes, transfer to a plate.
  5. Set the wok over medium heat. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons oil and when the oil shimmers but before it smokes, add the chile paste and stir-fry until sizzling, 1 to 2 minutes. Take care not to burn the chiles. Add the ginger, scallion whites and sweet flour sauce, turn the heat up to high and stir-fry until aromatic, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the chicken to the wok and mix well.
  6. Pour the sauce into the center of the wok, then stir as it thickens and cloaks the chicken, 3 to 4 minutes. Finally, stir in the scallion greens and serve immediately.

Adapted from “The Food of Sichuan” by Fuchsia Dunlop.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.
