Cranberry jelly molds often use gelatin, but cranberries and citrus have enough natural pectin to set into a delicate jiggle. And unlike canned jelly, this has a fresh, fruity taste. When you zest the orange into the pan, count the number of strips so you remember how many to remove later. Reserve the cranberry-candied strips to serve in glasses of rosé. If you’re strictly vegan, use organic sugar, which hasn’t been filtered through bone char.

Citrus Rosé Cranberry Jelly

Total time: 45 minutes plus chilling | Serves 12

12 ounces cranberries (2 cups)

1 ½ cups granulated or organic sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup rosé wine

1 organic or unwaxed orange

1. Put the cranberries, sugar, salt and wine in a large saucepan. Use a vegetable peeler to remove the orange zest in strips and add to the saucepan. Halve the orange, squeeze out 1/4 cup juice and add it to the pan.

2. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Continue boiling until very thick and the cranberries have burst, about 20 minutes. Remove the strips of orange zest. Transfer the cranberry sauce to a blender or food processor and puree until very smooth.

3. Press the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, then spread in a silicone 9-by-5-inch loaf pan or small decorative mold. If using a metal mold, line with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until set, at least 6 hours and preferably overnight. Unmold and discard the plastic wrap before serving.

Make ahead: After setting, the cranberry jelly can be covered tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 1 week.