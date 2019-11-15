Pecan pie is better without butter. No joke.

This pie includes both the fat and the water of canned coconut milk to add richness without a tropical taste. Start the recipe by opening the can and scooping out the solid white top into a separate bowl, leaving the creamy “water” behind. Use any remaining fat and water in the Sweet Potato Casserole. Serve slices with dollops of vegan whipped cream, such as TruWhip, or vegan ice cream.

Bourbon Pecan Pie with No-Roll Crust

2 hours, largely unattended. Serves 12.

Ingredients

No-roll Crust:



2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon granulated or organic sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil

5 tablespoons canned coconut “water” (see note above)

Filling:



3 tablespoons finely ground flax meal

⅓ cup canned coconut “water” (see note above)

¼ cup canned coconut fat (see note above)

¾ cup dark corn syrup

⅔ cup granulated or organic sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons bourbon (optional)

2 ½ cups chopped pecans

Instructions



Position a rack on the lowest setting in the oven and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-inch pie dish with nonstick cooking spray. Make the crust: Whisk the flour, sugar, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. Whisk the oil and coconut water in a medium bowl until emulsified. Pour the oil mixture into the dry ingredients and mix with your hand, fingers spread wide, until it comes together. Shape the dough into a thick disk and place in the center of the prepared pie dish. Press the dough out from the center to evenly cover the bottom and sides of the dish, with the crust extending half an inch above the rim. Decoratively crimp the edge against the rim. Make sure there are no cracks in the dough. If there are, press firmly to seal them. Refrigerate the crust while you prepare the filling. Make the filling: Whisk the flax meal and coconut water in a large bowl. Let stand until thickened and gelatinous, about 5 minutes. Add the coconut fat, corn syrup, sugar, salt, and bourbon if using. Whisk until smooth. Add the pecans and stir until evenly mixed. Put the chilled crust on a rimmed baking sheet. Pour the filling into the crust and spread evenly. Bake until the crust is golden brown and the filling bubbles with slow, lava-like pops, about 1 hour 10 minutes. Cool completely in the pan on a rack. Do not try to cut into the pie warm; the filling sets as it cools. Cut into wedges to serve with ice cream or whipped cream.

Variations



Salted Pecan Pie: Sprinkle the top with Maldon flaky sea salt or fleur de sel after baking.

Make ahead: The crust can be covered tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 2 days. The cooled baked pie can be covered tightly with plastic wrap and kept at room temperature for up to 3 days.