The secrets to making the best pecan pie that’s not too sweet

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Pecan pie is a cherished Thanksgiving dessert but can often be way too sweet. Here, browned butter, vanilla bean and a shot of lemon juice — along with less sugar and corn syrup than in a traditional recipe — work to balance the sweetness and make the toasted, crunchy pecans the unequivocal star of the dessert.

'Not Too Sweet' Pecan Pie Time 1 hour 45 minutes, plus cooling Yields Serves 8