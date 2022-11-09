Advertisement
Share
Food

The secrets to making the best pecan pie that’s not too sweet

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Pecan pie is a cherished Thanksgiving dessert but can often be way too sweet. Here, browned butter, vanilla bean and a shot of lemon juice — along with less sugar and corn syrup than in a traditional recipe — work to balance the sweetness and make the toasted, crunchy pecans the unequivocal star of the dessert.

Get the recipe:

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2, 2022: Pecan pie prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 2, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

'Not Too Sweet' Pecan Pie

1 hour 45 minutes, plus cooling
Serves 8
Advertisement

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement