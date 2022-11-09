Advertisement
Share
Food

The only recipe for the best buttery-crust apple pie you’ll ever need

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

There’s no more comforting or classic fall dessert than apple pie. And while many recipes call for precooking apples, this is a simple, straightforward approach that still delivers great results. A mix of tart and sweet apples combines with sugar, flour and just enough cinnamon to perfume the filling in a buttery, crispy crust that beautifully contrasts with the fruity filling.

Get the recipe:

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 3, 2022: Apple pie prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 3, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Double-Crust Apple Pie

2 hours 30 minutes, plus cooling
Serves 8
Advertisement

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement