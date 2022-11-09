The only recipe for the best buttery-crust apple pie you’ll ever need

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

There’s no more comforting or classic fall dessert than apple pie. And while many recipes call for precooking apples, this is a simple, straightforward approach that still delivers great results. A mix of tart and sweet apples combines with sugar, flour and just enough cinnamon to perfume the filling in a buttery, crispy crust that beautifully contrasts with the fruity filling.

Get the recipe:

Double-Crust Apple Pie Time 2 hours 30 minutes, plus cooling Yields Serves 8