Welcome to the first annual Los Angeles Times 12 days of holiday cookies!

There’s a lot to love here, including stunning pink rugelach, creme pies with a golden spin, and citrusy gingerbread palm trees flecked with the winter snowflakes of our holiday dreams. All the cookies here are L.A. in spirit but timeless and easy in execution. Get ready to shower with sparkling sugars, pinch pearl dragées and exist in clouds of powdered sugar while you bake up all the fun, whimsical cookies we’ve developed just for you.

Click through our assortment below to find your favorite, and while you’re there, check out our list of essential equipment to make baking them a joyous experience. And if you’re up for a challenge, we have a master grocery list of all the ingredients you’ll need to bake all 12 cookies ready to go (pro tip: Bring lots of heavy-duty totes!).

As you bake, post pics of your cookies on Instagram and Twitter with #latholidaycookies2019 so we can follow along on your cookie cutter journey. We can’t wait to see what you create!