Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

12 Days of Holiday Cookies

Holiday cookies
All the cookies here are L.A. in spirit but timeless and easy in execution.
(Leslie Grow/ For The Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Dec. 4, 2019
7 AM
Share
1

Welcome to the first annual Los Angeles Times 12 days of holiday cookies!

There’s a lot to love here, including stunning pink rugelach, creme pies with a golden spin, and citrusy gingerbread palm trees flecked with the winter snowflakes of our holiday dreams. All the cookies here are L.A. in spirit but timeless and easy in execution. Get ready to shower with sparkling sugars, pinch pearl dragées and exist in clouds of powdered sugar while you bake up all the fun, whimsical cookies we’ve developed just for you.

Click through our assortment below to find your favorite, and while you’re there, check out our list of essential equipment to make baking them a joyous experience. And if you’re up for a challenge, we have a master grocery list of all the ingredients you’ll need to bake all 12 cookies ready to go (pro tip: Bring lots of heavy-duty totes!).

As you bake, post pics of your cookies on Instagram and Twitter with #latholidaycookies2019 so we can follow along on your cookie cutter journey. We can’t wait to see what you create!

Getting started
hand mixer.png
Essential cookie-baking equipment »
tote bag.png
Master holiday cookie grocery list »

Advertisement

12 Days of Holiday Cookies

Share
FoodLifestyleCooking
Newsletter
Get our food critics’ free weekly dining newsletter
Ben Mims
Follow Us
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.