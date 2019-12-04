Welcome to the first annual Los Angeles Times 12 days of holiday cookies!
There’s a lot to love here, including stunning pink rugelach, creme pies with a golden spin, and citrusy gingerbread palm trees flecked with the winter snowflakes of our holiday dreams. All the cookies here are L.A. in spirit but timeless and easy in execution. Get ready to shower with sparkling sugars, pinch pearl dragées and exist in clouds of powdered sugar while you bake up all the fun, whimsical cookies we’ve developed just for you.
Click through our assortment below to find your favorite, and while you’re there, check out our list of essential equipment to make baking them a joyous experience. And if you’re up for a challenge, we have a master grocery list of all the ingredients you’ll need to bake all 12 cookies ready to go (pro tip: Bring lots of heavy-duty totes!).
As you bake, post pics of your cookies on Instagram and Twitter with #latholidaycookies2019 so we can follow along on your cookie cutter journey. We can’t wait to see what you create!
These spritz cookies are spiked with rum, cloves and lots of freshly grated nutmeg for that quintessential eggnog flavor.
Za’atar, the dried herb spice mix used in savory Middle Eastern cooking, shines in these lightly-sweetened, crumbly wedding cookies, coated in snowy powdered sugar.
Essential-for-the-holiday peppermint gets paired with fragrant, bitter lime zest, which balances the candy’s cloying flavor in these crispy, crackly slice-and-bake cookies crowned with red sparkling sugar.
Fragrant Meyer lemon zest and coriander brightens up traditional gingerbread in these SoCal-flora-shaped cookies.
Rosewater and olive oil infuse dates in these flaky rugelach and the vibrant pink icing that glazes them gets a liberal sprinkling of sea salt and pink sprinkles.
Funky maca root powder lends its malted milk-like flavor to these chewy rich chocolate crinkle cookies, coated in pale purple powdered sugar.
The iconic L.A. dessert salted butterscotch budino transforms into shiny gold thumbprint cookies here, dolled up with gold dragées and a whiskey-spiked butterscotch filling.
These gluten-free shortbread bars, made with all almond flour and flavored with clementine zest, sandwich a sweet-bitter poppy seed jam and are crowned in wintery blue, silver, and white pearly sugars.
These pillowy-soft cookies have loads of grapefruit zest and juice to help highlight the pet-nat orange wine in the dough and glaze.
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a grown-up spin with toffee-like coconut sugar and chewy puffed brown rice.
Floral pink peppercorn speckles these delicate Linzer cookie diamonds, sandwiched with raspberry jam and drizzled with creamy white chocolate.
Turmeric lattes made with oat milk meet old-fashioned oatmeal creme pies in these tender, spiced cookies sandwiched with oat milk-enriched buttercream frosting.