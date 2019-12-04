The master grocery list for our 12 Days of Holiday Cookies

So, you want to make all 12 of these cookies for the holidays? Bless your heart; I appreciate your commitment. Here’s a master ingredient list, broken out by grocery aisle, so you can buy everything you need for these cookies. Have some fun and show the list to your friends as they eat the cookies so they can see how much butter and sugar you’re feeding them.

Baking aisle

1 ½ (5-pound) bags all-purpose flour (26 cups)

1 ¼ (1-pound) bags superfine almond flour (4 cups)

1 cup oat flour

½ cup unsweetened Dutch-process or black cocoa powder

3 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

3 ¼ teaspoons baking soda

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 container flaky sea salt

½ cup vegetable shortening

12 ounces (70 to 80 percent) dark chocolate or chunk-style chips

4 ounces white chocolate

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate

Sugars



1 (4-pound) bag granulated sugar (8 cups)

4 (1-pound) boxes/bags powdered sugar (16 cups)

2 (1-pound) boxes/bags dark brown sugar (2 ½ cups)



1 (1-pound) box/bag light brown sugar (1 cup)

1 (1-pound) bag coconut palm sugar (2 cups)

Specialty sugars, colors and decorations



2 cups dark green sanding sugar

1 cup gold sparkling sugar or turbinado sugar

1 cup red sparkling sugar

⅓ cup dark purple sparkling sugar

1 container pink sanding or sparkling sugar

1 container blue pearl or sanding sugar

1 container white snowflake or pearl sugar

1 container gold dragées

1 container white pearl dragées

1 container silver dragées

1 small bottle pink gel food coloring

1 container pink nonpareils

Spice section

4 ½ tablespoons pure vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoons rum extract

5 tablespoons kosher salt

¼ cup pink peppercorns

¼ cup finely ground za’atar

5 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

5 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 ⅝ teaspoons ground cloves

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 container nutmeg pods (for 2 tablespoons plus ¾ teaspoon freshly grated)

Nuts, seeds and dried fruit

12 pitted Medjool dates (about 9 ounces)

3 (2-ounce) containers poppy seeds (¾ cup)

1 container whole walnuts (for ½ cup finely chopped)

⅓ cup toasted sesame seeds

Pantry

½ cup apricot jam

½ cup raspberry jam

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Health food aisle

2 tablespoons maca powder, preferably black, red or black and red-purple blend

2 cups puffed brown rice, such as Arrowhead Mills brand

Dairy case

6 pounds unsalted butter (10 ¾ cups)

4 ounces cream cheese

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup heavy cream

⅓ cup sour cream

⅓ cup whole milk

¼ cup oat, cashew or almond milk or whole milk

13 large eggs

Produce

4 medium limes (2 tablespoons finely grated zest)

3 clementines or 1 large navel orange (finely grated zest plus ½ cup juice)

2 small Meyer lemons or regular lemons

1 regular lemon

1 large ruby red grapefruit

Miscellaneous/Alcohol