If you get to 3rd Base, have a pizza

Openings

Righteous grill

A new location of Genwa is open in the South Park neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles. This is the third location of the 11-year-old Korean barbecue chain.

450 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 459-6600, genwakoreanbbq.com

Viet ever so humble

Viet on Melrose is open from the owners of Viet Noodle Bar. The menu includes turmeric fish salad, sesame beef, pho ga and rice noodle omelets.

5003 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 503-6342

The Malubianbian

Malubianbian Hotpot is now open in Rowland Heights. At the chain, which comes from Chengdu, China, guests select skewered meats from a fridge to dip in a spicy, chile-loaded broth and an accompanying peanut sauce.

18194 Colima Road, Rowland Heights, instagram.com/malubianbian

Dropping base

3rd Base is open in Hollywood. The menu at the sports bar and lounge includes lobster pizza, shrimp po’ boys, steak frites and champurrado cheesecake.

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 645-7470, 3rdbasela.com

Fried strawberries with whipped cheesecake, graham cracker crumb and whipped cream at 3rd Base in Hollywood. (3rd Base)

T.J. tacos, now with four walls

Carlos’s Tijuana Tacos has opened its first bricks-and-mortar location in Whittier. The restaurant specializes in Tijuana-style tacos, quesadillas and mulitas with beef, adobada, chicken and chorizo in handmade tortillas.

16137 Leffingwell Road, Whittier, (562) 735-7446, facebook.com/carlostijuanatacos/

Loqui gets a place in downtown

A new location of Loqui is open in the Arts District downtown. The taqueria, which originated as a pop-up at Tartine Bakery in San Francisco, serves a simple menu of pork, chicken, beef and mushrooms with handmade corn and flour tortillas.

818 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (213) 265-7558, eatloqui.com

Temple of the dog

Umai Savory Hot Dogs has a new location at the Northridge Fashion Center. The internationally inspired menu includes Japanese, Korean, Hawaiian and Texan hot dogs, as well as “hanbagas,” musubi sliders, rangoon and wings.

9301 Tampa Ave., Northridge, umaihotdogs.com

Crème brûlée in all its forms

Brulae is open at Westfield Topanga. The counter sells crème brûlée in flavors such as Thai tea, mango sticky rice, banana almond Nutella and matcha Kit Kat, as well as crème brûlée cakes, cake jars and cookies.

6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park, brulae.com

You’ve got ale

Scholb Premium Ale is open in Long Beach. The family-owned taproom serves 25 of its own beers and ciders along with items such as a spicy fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and Wagyu burgers.

2306 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (424) 777-2964, drinkscholb.com

Now on the map

M.A.P., which stands for Meat and Provisions, is open in Hollywood from the owners of neighboring Bolt EaHo. The specialty here is rotisserie chicken with rosemary and garlic, available whole or in halves and quarters, and in menu items such as Caesar salad and chicken club wraps.

5652 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, eatatmap.com

Luxxe superior

Caffe Luxxe has a new location at 2nd & PCH in Long Beach. You’ll find an exclusive Naples blend here, as well as Ethiopian Gesha coffee and pastries including croissants, cookies and scones.

6400 Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (310) 394-2222, caffeluxxe.com

A cappucino at Caffe Luxxe in Long Beach. (Alicia Cho)

Pernil in South Gate

Puerto Rican Flavors is open in South Gate. The restaurant serves island standards such as pastelillos, steak picado, pernil con cuerito and pastelón con arroz.

2707 Santa Ana St., South Gate, (323) 942-3114, instagram.com/puertoricanflavors

Ramen of honor

Ryu Ramen is now open in Fountain Valley. The menu includes tonkotsu ramen, vegan ramen and mazemen with housemade noodles.

10832 Warner Ave., Fountain Valley, (562) 293-6962, ryuramen.com

Closings

Jaffa is closed after 5 years in Palms.

Cowabunga Republic is closed after 9 months in Santa Monica.

Petros is closed after 2 years at Westfield Century City.

Extras

Killer Noodle, the spicy ramen concept from Tsujita, will open a new location in Alhambra in 2020.

227 W. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, killernoodle.com

Bartender Matthew Biancaniello will make cocktails at N10 Restaurant in Beverly Grove on Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 20.

8436 W. 3rd St, Los Angeles, (323) 591-0599, n10restaurant.com

Lowell Cafe, the first restaurant in L.A. where guests can legally smoke marijuana, has changed its name to Original Cannabis Café.