e. Baldi chef to open a new Italian restaurant at the Grove

New Italian restaurant Edo by Edoardo Baldi will open at the Grove shopping center on Thursday. The restaurant has taken over the former Whisper Lounge space.

Edo is the latest from Baldi, who opened e. Baldi in Beverly Hills in 2006. The restaurant quickly became a favorite for entertainment industry A-listers with such clientele as Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, Al Pacino and Ryan Reynolds. Baldi’s father, Giorgio, opened the famed Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Pacific Palisades in 1995.

Edo will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a more casual atmosphere than that of the Beverly Hills restaurant.

Lasagna from Edo by Edoardo Baldi at the Grove. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“The menu incorporates more casual and quick dishes [than the original e.Baldi], such as branzino fish tacos and my take on an Italian hamburger,” Baldi said. The Fairfax district restaurant will include a walk-up espresso and pastry bar.

Advertisement

The chef also created a few desserts specifically for the Grove, including a chocolate-covered, three-layer ice cream ball called “la bomba.”

Fans of e. Baldi will be able to order some of the chef’s signature dishes at Edo, including the lasagna, Roberta’s meatballs, fusilli Al Pacino and the chicken salad.

Edo joins several other restaurants at the Grove, including 189 by Dominique Ansel, the Cheesecake Factory, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and Umami Burger.

Flourless chocolate cake from Edo by Edoardo Baldi at the Grove. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

This is the second Baldi restaurant at a property owned by developer Rick Caruso — the chef opened an edo little bites restaurant at Caruso’s Palisades Village in last year.

Edo by Edoardo Baldi will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

189 The Grove Drive F90b, Los Angeles, edolittlebites.com