Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

The tastiest holiday showstopper takes 30 minutes. Really.

Costco Christmas Recipes
A squeeze of lime on the salmon just before serving makes it taste even better.
(Evan Sung / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Dec. 12, 2019
5 AM
Share

The key to silky salmon is to avoid overcooking and to slather it with this mustard-mayonnaise sauce. Rich, salty and a little sweet, the mix burnishes onto the lightly spiced fish.

Costco sells whole sides of salmon raised without antibiotics from Norway (check the label for the country of origin). It’s the pricier option but better in texture and taste. If you’d like, you can trim the edges of the fish for a neater presentation.

Food
The easiest holiday recipes start at Costco. Because of course.
costco-party.jpg
Food
The easiest holiday recipes start at Costco. Because of course.
Fresh ingredients from Costco make for an easy and elegant from-scratch party menu that you can prepare in just a few hours.

Mayonnaise-Roasted Side of Salmon

30 minutes. Serves 12.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon white miso
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 whole skinless side of salmon (3 to 4 pounds)
  • Kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground ancho chile
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro or dill
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Instructions

  1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a half-sheet pan with parchment paper.
  2. Mix the mayonnaise, mustard, miso and honey until smooth. Put the salmon on the prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with salt and then the ancho chile. Spread the miso mixture on top to evenly coat.
  3. Roast until medium-rare, 15 to 20 minutes. A thin-bladed knife inserted into the thickest part should slide through with a little resistance. After you remove the knife, touch the flat side to the skin above your lip; it should feel warm. Sprinkle with the cilantro and serve warm with lime wedges.

Make Ahead
The miso sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days before spreading on the fish.

FoodCooking
Newsletter
Get our food critics’ free weekly dining newsletter
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement