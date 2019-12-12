The key to silky salmon is to avoid overcooking and to slather it with this mustard-mayonnaise sauce. Rich, salty and a little sweet, the mix burnishes onto the lightly spiced fish.

Costco sells whole sides of salmon raised without antibiotics from Norway (check the label for the country of origin). It’s the pricier option but better in texture and taste. If you’d like, you can trim the edges of the fish for a neater presentation.

Mayonnaise-Roasted Side of Salmon

30 minutes. Serves 12.

Ingredients



2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white miso

1 tablespoon honey

1 whole skinless side of salmon (3 to 4 pounds)

Kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground ancho chile

3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro or dill

Lime wedges, for serving

Instructions



Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a half-sheet pan with parchment paper. Mix the mayonnaise, mustard, miso and honey until smooth. Put the salmon on the prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with salt and then the ancho chile. Spread the miso mixture on top to evenly coat. Roast until medium-rare, 15 to 20 minutes. A thin-bladed knife inserted into the thickest part should slide through with a little resistance. After you remove the knife, touch the flat side to the skin above your lip; it should feel warm. Sprinkle with the cilantro and serve warm with lime wedges.

Make Ahead

The miso sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days before spreading on the fish.