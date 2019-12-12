Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Food

The easiest holiday recipes start at Costco. Because of course.

Grilled beef tenderloin with persimmon kimchi, pomegranate and citrus salad, and mayonnaise-roasted side of salmon
From left, grilled beef tenderloin with persimmon kimchi, pomegranate and citrus salad, and mayonnaise-roasted side of salmon.
(Evan Sung / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Dec. 12, 2019
5 AM
1

Costco is my happy place. It’s where I go to restock my paper towel supply while picking up the bestseller I’ve been meaning to read and impulse buying fuzzy snowflake pajamas. (They were on sale!)

But my favorite thing about Costco — aside from the free samples, obviously — is that I can go there after lunch and have a holiday-worthy spread on the table by 6 p.m. You start by beelining to the back of the store’s cold cases, tossing some ornaments and lights into the double-wide cart along the way. Once you’re deep in meat, choose a rosy beef roast or a fat slab of salmon. Brace for the chill of the refrigerated room and race through it, grabbing a box of salad and a bag of French beans before you head back to the temperate towers of produce. You won’t finish a case of avocados, citrus, pomegranates and persimmons with this menu, but you’ll come close.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can get everything you need from any supermarket. (You’re going to have to stop by one anyway to pick up a few seasonings that Costco doesn’t carry.) But to make this whole menu even easier, a small rotation of staples is used throughout the recipes.

And if you do have a Costco membership, you can snag what you need for these recipes while getting a new set of tires, 52 toothbrushes and noise-canceling headphones. Wolf down a chicken bake and a churro on the way out and you’ll have all the energy you need to put together this menu.

To get it all ready in under four hours, start with this shopping list and meal planner.

The Menu

2
Appetizers
Food
Honeyed Sesame Walnuts
Costco Christmas Recipes
Food
Honeyed Sesame Walnuts
Crackly sweet walnuts coated with honey and sesame seeds are the best easy appetizer recipe. They’re simply mixed, then baked, and can be made ahead.
Food
Spicy Avocado Smash
Costco Christmas Recipes
Food
Spicy Avocado Smash
Pomegranate seeds add brilliant color and a tangy pop to avocado smashed with jalapeño and cilantro. This is the perfect easy party dip for chips.

3
Main Dishes
Food
Grilled Whole Beef Tenderloin with Smoky Persimmon Kimchi
Costco Christmas Recipes
Food
Grilled Whole Beef Tenderloin with Smoky Persimmon Kimchi
A whole beef tenderloin is the most impressive party centerpiece. Here, it’s cooked over fire and served with grilled persimmons tossed with buttery kimchi.
Food
Mayonnaise-Roasted Side of Salmon
Costco Christmas Recipes
Food
Mayonnaise-Roasted Side of Salmon
Mayonnaise is the secret to moist roasted salmon and gets savory flavors here from mustard and miso too. This fast and easy recipe is perfect for parties.

4
Side Dishes
Food
French Beans with Miso Vinaigrette
Costco Christmas Recipes
Food
French Beans with Miso Vinaigrette
A tangy, savory, sweet miso vinaigrette comes together quickly and lightly coats pretrimmed French beans in this easy side dish recipe.
Food
Pomegranate and Citrus Salad
Costco Christmas Recipes
Food
Pomegranate and Citrus Salad
A mix of citrus and pomegranate seeds adds bright colors and flavors to this simple mixed green salad that gets a savory crunch from celery.

5
Dessert
Food
Peppermint Bark Brownies
Costco Christmas Recipes
Food
Peppermint Bark Brownies
Store-bought peppermint bark adds a pretty and delicious chocolatey layer of deliciousness over these fudgy brownies.

FoodCooking
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.