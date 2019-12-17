Tom Bergin’s, a Los Angeles landmark, returns

Openings
Tom Bergin’s, reanimated
The 70-year-old location of Tom Bergin’s, which was given landmark status in June, reopened last weekend for beer, whiskey and Irish eats under new owners Dave and Fran Castagnetti.
840 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
Verse for wear
Verse is open in Toluca Lake with chef Paul Shoemaker in the kitchen; one of the owners is a multi-Grammy-Award winner, so the space will soon host live music performances. The menu includes bone marrow ravioli, pork belly pizza with potato cream, egg and bacon candy, and baked Fuerte avocado with sea urchin, cured egg yolk and finger lime.
4212 Lankershim Blvd., Toluca Lake, (818) 747-2135, verse.la
The fundamentals of herring
Red Herring, which closed in Eagle Rock last March, opened Monday in a new downtown location. The menu includes sweetbreads with hummus, chickpeas and poblano, quail with a buttermilk waffle, and ricotta dumplings.
770 South Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 375-3290, redherringla.com
Intent to ginger
Ginger’s will open Wednesday in Long Beach from chef Jason Witzl of Ellie’s. The restaurant serves a single prix-fixe tasting menu for 12 guests every Thursday through Saturday. Rotating dishes include whole striped bass crudo, ravioli cacio e pepe with summer mushrooms, and black garlic chicken.
204 Orange Ave., Long Beach, ellieslbc.com, email for reservations: reserve@gingersreservations.com
Hi-Lo LBC
Hi-Lo Liquor Market opened a second location last Thursday in Long Beach. The liquor store has its own beer-and-wine bar called the Counter, with eight beers on tap, and also sells Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and grab-and-go snacks.
707 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 435-3993, hiloliquor.com
One Rodney Dangerfield, please
Soprano opens today in Hollywood from the owners of Hinoki & the Bird and Rosaliné. Chef Brandon Kida’s Italian menu includes a Rodney Dangerfield pizza with béchamel, caramelized onions and Nueske’s bacon, as well as gnudi with honey nut squash and brown butter, fettuccini cacio e pepe and chicken parmigiana.
6263 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 879-4100, sopranola.com
Pastrami burritos in WeHo
Tacos Tu Madre has a new location in West Hollywood. The menu includes house-cured lox toast, pastrami burritos, fried chicken tacos and vegan carnitas bowls.
1111 N. Hayworth Ave., West Hollywood, tacostumadre.com
Funnel of love
Funnel Birds is open in Altadena for hot chicken nuggets, burritos and sandwiches, with funnel cake a la mode for dessert.
2246 N. Lake Ave., Altadena, (626) 716-8015, instagram.com/funnelbirds
The regal bagel
Hank’s Bagels is open in Burbank. The delicatessen makes its own bagels and spreads, and also offers bagel sandwiches with toppings such as smoked whitefish salad, soppressata and gravlax.
4315 Riverside Drive, Burbank, hanksbagels.com
Matcha point
Matcha Village is open in Sawtelle for matcha drinks and desserts including lattes, soft serve, mille crepes, tiramisu and cheesecake. There are also crepes with ingredients such as Peking duck, spicy crawfish and cumin lamb.
2202 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles, matcha-village.com
Chin chin cher-ee
Chin Chin has a new location in El Segundo. This is the fifth location of the Chinese chain, which serves dishes such as seven-spice spare ribs, pork belly bao, cashew shrimp and Hunan chicken.
2041 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, (323) 591-2822, chinchin.com
The ’Bourbs
Bourbon Room will open Wednesday at Rock of Ages Theater in Hollywood from Andy Paxson and Dave Gibbs of Augustine Wine Bar and Sushi Note. The menu at this restaurant and lounge includes a Wagyu chili dog, dry-aged beef burger and deep-fried cauliflower tacos.
6356 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, bourbonroomhollywood.com
Closings
Shima is closed after 13 years in Venice.
Corky’s is closed in Sherman Oaks, though an online petition seeks to save the 60-year-old Googie-style building.
Bondi Harvest is closed after three years in Santa Monica.
Kettle Black will close Sunday in Silver Lake.
Flore Vegan will close Jan. 31 after 13 years in Silver Lake, having received a 30-day notice to vacate.
Extras
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos is now serving weekend brunch. The menu includes chilled horchata-soaked oats, pozole, chilaquiles, and Wagyu birria breakfast burritos.
1505 Aviation Blvd., Redondo Beach, (310) 921-8620, elbarriogroup.com
A hot pot restaurant from Northern Café is under construction in Westwood. The restaurant has two other locations in the UCLA-adjacent neighborhood.
1061 Broxton Ave., Los Angeles, northerncafela.com