Pies for every occasion in Orange County

Many subjects are controversial. Pie isn’t.

Pop Pie Co. in Costa Mesa hopes to lead the way in pie innovation.

The 5-month-old restaurant serves breakfast pies, lunch pies, dinner pies and dessert pies. Pies for every occasion, to sate any craving.

Pop Pie Co. opened about three and a half years ago in San Diego. The restaurant currently has two locations.

A slice of citrus pear frangipane with orange marmalade at Pop Pie Co. in Costa Mesa. (Kevin Chang / Times Community News)

Sam Hudson, regional manager of Pop Pie Co., said their handmade pies are unique.

“I don’t think people realize the arduous process to make a beautiful crust like we offer,” Hudson said. “It’s a labor of love. When you do it right, it definitely pays off in the end when you taste it.”

Hudson said the restaurant’s most popular is the classic chicken pot pie, with chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions and creamy herb sauce.

Hudson pointed out that the restaurant’s chefs tap into customers’ nostalgia with the handmade quality of the pies.

A slice of campfire s’mores pie, right, and citrus pear frangipane with orange marmalade at Pop Pie Co. in Costa Mesa. (Kevin Chang / Times Community News)

“Older folks say, ‘This reminds me when I baked pies with my grandmother,’” Hudson said. “It’s awesome to see a correlation between experiences these customers have had and eating our products.”

The restaurant has vegan options as well. A roasted veggies and yellow curry pie includes roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot and coconut milk.

Desert pies include apple crumble, salted caramel apple crumble, Key lime, campfires s’mores and citrus pear frangipane with orange marmalade.