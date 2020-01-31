Las Vegas restaurants guide: Where to eat on and off the Strip

Ellis Island Casino & Brewery

Can you beat the $7.99 steak special at Ellis Island? Can anyone? No, it’s not the best meat you’ll eat in your life, and yes, you have to use a coupon, which you get from signing up for the casino’s rewards program. (You were going to gamble a little anyway, right?). But it’s $7.99. There are cups of coffee that cost more. And the top sirloin, served with soup or salad and side dishes, is really pretty good — tender and properly cooked. At the very least, it’s enough to get you back out to the blackjack table. Tip your server and dealer well with all the money you saved! — LKP

4178 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, (702) 733-8901, ellisislandcasino.com

Price: 💰