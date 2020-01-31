Las Vegas restaurants guide: Where to eat on and off the Strip

Whether you’re dining on the Strip or far away from it, in the mood to blow obscene amounts of money or looking for a quick and affordable meal, our dining guide will serve as a shining beacon, like the light on top of Luxor. We scoured the city for the best places to eat, drink, and then eat and drink some more. Because while you’re visiting Vegas, you know to abide by the maxim, “Everything in moderation, including moderation.”
The Strip
Roy Choi has translated the vibe of his Kogi BBQ food trucks into a bumping dining room with a DJ and craveable Korean menu filled with kimchi fried rice, kimchi jjigaen and sizzling platters of kalbi . Even if you’re not eating there, the entrance — a liquor store/bar full of Best Friend merch and boozy slushees — is worth popping into. — JH
3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 730-6770, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/best-friend.html
Price: 💰💰💰
You’ll feel like you’re eating under the big top at Le Cirque, where the dining room is ringed by antiquated circus scenes and covered by a billowing purple-yellow-orange canopy. It comes off as opulent instead of campy, and playfully offsets the formal, rigorous French cuisine: Burgundy snails in black garlic herb butter; veal sweetbreads; sauteed foie gras, creme brûlée. Be sure to request a table with a view of the Bellagio fountains. — AC
3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 693-8100, bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/le-cirque.html
Price: 💰💰💰💰
Pound for pound the Cosmopolitan houses the best food on the Strip. Highlights include dinner with a show at Rose Rabbit Lie, fried chicken at Momofuku, drippy egg sandwich at Eggslut, croquetas served in sneakers at Jose Andres’ Jaleo and literally everything at the Block 16 food hall (but especially Andy Ricker’s Pok Pok wings, all the sandwiches at Lardo and hot chicken from Hattie B’s). — JH
3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 698-7000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
Price: 💰 to 💰💰💰💰
Don’t let the multiple elaborate dining rooms fool you. Mott 32 serves straight Chinese comfort food, including plates of soy sauce chow fun your Chinese grandmother would approve of. The superb Peking duck is marinated, then smoked, then roasted over applewood until the skin is brittle-crisp. — JH
3325 S. Las Vegas Blvd., #206, Las Vegas, (702) 607-3232, mott32.com/lasvegas
Price: 💰💰💰
Bobby Flay’s Southwestern standby is the place to grab dinner before catching Mariah Carey at the Colosseum. This is fun, punchy, chili-fueled food meant for sharing: goat cheese queso fundido, red chili barbecue duck and a 22-ounce chipotle-glazed rib-eye. — JH
3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 731-7731, mesagrill.com
Price: 💰💰💰
There are certain truths about Vegas: You will lose money over time and you will have to wait in a line that snakes past the slot machines for a seat at the Oyster Bar. The counter-only restaurant is open 24 hours, offering half-shell specials in the mornings. But just about everyone orders the combo pan roast, a supremely creamy and tomato-y concoction loaded with shrimp, crab and lobster, made in front of you in bubbling silver steam kettles. — AC
2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, (702) 367-2411, palacestation.sclv.com/Dining/The-Oyster-Bar
Price: 💰💰
Wolfgang Puck, the catalyst for the celebrity chef boom in Las Vegas in the ’90s, has re-created the magic of the Beverly Hills Spago once again, this time at the Bellagio (the restaurant was in the Caesars Forum Shops from 1992 to 2018). Get the signature smoked salmon pizza, veal schnitzel and Chinois salad, all served with a complementary view of the Bellagio fountains. — JH
3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 693-8181, wolfgangpuck.com/dining/spago-lv
Price: 💰💰💰
The tableside Caesar salad is reason enough to visit. The dressing is anchovy-flecked perfection and the Lego-sized croutons are mini rectangles of fried dough that burst with garlic butter when you take a bite. The spicy rigatoni in pink sauce — and the rest of the very “Goodfellas” Italian-American menu — is just as good as at the original location in New York City. — JH
3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (877) 230-2742, aria.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/carbone.html
Price: 💰💰💰
Bobby Flay built his career on Southwestern flavors; predictably, the green chili cheeseburger (with queso and pickled red onions) is one of the best burgers you can find on the Strip. Bobby’s is a casual, choose-your-own-burger adventure (beef, chicken, turkey) where you can add crushed potato chips to your burger for free. — JH
3750 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 598-0191, bobbysburgerpalace.com
Price: 💰
The sumptuous sky-blue dining room at Sadelle’s is the place to be for a Fancy Event Brunch. Splash the pot and order the tower of smoked fish served with bagels stacked high like a ring toss for $125; get a delectable grapefruit cocktail, each triangle carved out and brûléed, for $14; add caviar to any dish for $60 a pop. A couple tips: Skip the line (often winding into Bellagio’s atrium) and snag a seat at the bar — and grab a crackly sticky bun from the pink pastry cart on the way out. — AC
3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 693-7075, bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/sadelles.html
Price: 💰💰
Guy Savoy has all the trappings you expect from a traditional super-luxe French restaurant: a wine tome that would buckle a card table, an army of doting servers, trolleys laden with breads and fussy desserts. Unfortunately, it all feels a bit uninspired and paint-by-numbers. Still, the white truffle risotto was almost worth the $140 supplementary charge and the A5 Wagyu-and-lobster combo was the consummate ideal of surf and turf. — AC
3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 731-7286, caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/guy-savoy
Price: 💰💰💰💰
The Vegas outlet of a French steakhouse from Chicago is ideal for a date: dark,moody, and romantic. The rib-eyes are rare, the wedge salads are ice-cold and the seafood towers will have other diners craning their necks.— JH
3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 730-6700, bavettessteakhouse.com/las-vegas
Price: 💰💰💰
It’s a madhouse at the Strip outpost of Tacos El Gordo, where you line up for Tijuana-style tacos according to which meat you want. It’s not the most efficient process, but you won’t find a better adobada taco on a handmade corn tortilla at 4 a.m. — AC
3041 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 331-1160, tacoselgordobc.com
Price: 💰
You’ve won the jackpot and all that crazed screaming made you hungry. You will celebrate with a blowout meal at Joël Robuchon, from which, four hours later, you will emerge no longer famished — or wealthy. Yes, at $445 for the full degustation menu, it’s expensive. And yes, it’s worth it. It just feels right: the plush purple banquettes, the Baccarat crystal, the impeccable service, the … framed photo of Nicolas Cage? OK, maybe not that. Then there’s the food: indulgently overstuffed langoustine ravioli in foie gras sauce, Robuchon’s signature mashed potatoes and, naturally, a flawless chocolate souffle with the texture of the inside of a marshmallow just roasted on a campfire. If you’ve got money to roast, go for it. — AC and LKP
3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 891-7925, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/joel-robuchon-french-restaurant.html
Price: 💰💰💰💰
If you didn’t do well enough at the tables to eat next door, L’Atelier is no mere consolation prize. The alarmingly red restaurant — barstools, water glasses, flowers, lighting — is an eye-catcher even through all the flashing neon on the casino floor. Sit at the counter and build your own prix fixe dinner. It’s unfussy, with food nearly as good as its extravagant sister restaurant. And the heavenly mashed potatoes are here, too. — AC
3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, (702) 891-7358, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/latelier-joel-robuchon-french-restaurant.html
Price: 💰💰💰
The specialty at Wing Lei, on the ground floor of the Wynn Las Vegas, is Peking duck, that crispy-skinned game bird that happens to go well with thin pancakes sluiced with a bit of hoisin. If you’re in the mood for waterfowl, try the $108.88 Peking duck tasting menu, with table-carved duck, duck salad, duck and foie gras shu mai, duck with braised eggplant, and duck fried rice. Did I mention this particular menu is slightly duck-heavy? — LKP
3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 770-3388, wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/wing-lei
Price: 💰💰💰
Off-Strip Dining
This longtime off-Strip fixture, which opened a second location on Flamingo Road while the original Sahara Avenue restaurant is remodeled, remains the city’s preeminent place for Thai food, with a gargantuan menu of curries, noodles and fried rice. Focus your attention on the Northern page, particularly the spicy young jackfruit curry, the herbaceous sai oua sausage and the khao soi with crispy duck. — AC
620 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, (702) 735-3033, lotusofsiamlv.com
Price: 💰💰
The specialty at Every Grain, a casual spot from Sheridan Su and Jenny Wong (who also run Flock & Fowl and Fat Choy), is lu rou fan, a Taiwanese pork belly rice dish that positively sings with every silky, savory bite. There’s also a surprising and fairly elaborate tea service, where you can ruminate on the differences between milky oolongs and smoky lapsang souchongs. — LKP
430 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, eateverygrain.com
Price: 💰
Can you beat the $7.99 steak special at Ellis Island? Can anyone? No, it’s not the best meat you’ll eat in your life, and yes, you have to use a coupon, which you get from signing up for the casino’s rewards program. (You were going to gamble a little anyway, right?). But it’s $7.99. There are cups of coffee that cost more. And the top sirloin, served with soup or salad and side dishes, is really pretty good — tender and properly cooked. At the very least, it’s enough to get you back out to the blackjack table. Tip your server and dealer well with all the money you saved! — LKP
4178 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, (702) 733-8901, ellisislandcasino.com
Price: 💰
Bank Atchawaran, formerly of Lotus of Siam, runs this Thai restaurant near Chinatown Plaza with a focus on the drinks program, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given his sommelier background. Giant prawns fried in a garlic herb coating are a good bet, as is a creamy Panang curry with a healthy portion of crispy-skinned duck. — LKP
4480 Spring Mountain Road, Unit 700, Las Vegas, (702) 238-0567, lamaiilv.com
Price: 💰💰
The old Fergusons Motel has entered its second life as Fergusons Downtown, where hip shops — including the vintage clothing store Neon Cactus and Mothership coffee shop — have outposts. It’s also home to the casual robatayaki restaurant Hatsumi, which specializes in grilled skewers (chicken hearts, shishito peppers, Wagyu beef) and okonomiyaki. Take advantage of the happy hour specials, when you can get $1 oysters and $3 Asahi drafts from 5 to 7 p.m. every day. — LKP
1028 Fremont St., Suite 100, Las Vegas, (702) 268-8939, hatsumilv.com
Price: 💰💰
Brunch is the way to go at Ada’s, a new restaurant from James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen. Soft scrambled eggs on thick-cut toast with a smattering of cheese and herbs is very good, as is the croque-madame, which comes smothered in a bright orange sauce that evokes cream of tomato soup. The location, in an odd little mall called Tivoli Village, can be a little confusing at first. It doesn’t particularly evoke Italy (or Copenhagen, for that matter) but compensates with creative takes on old favorites. — LKP
410 S. Rampart Blvd. #120, Las Vegas, (702) 463-7433, adaslv.com
Price: 💰💰
The kebab specialists at Zaytoon grill lamb chops, beef koobideh and bone-in Cornish hens over charcoal. Accompany your kebabs with a plate of zereshk polo, rice laced with tart barberries and topped with grilled chicken. There’s a market inside too, where you can pick up groceries alongside an Abali yogurt soda for your drive back to L.A. — LKP
3655 S. Durango Drive, #11-14, Las Vegas, (702) 685-1875, zaytoonlasvegas.com
Price: 💰💰
Go to this casual strip-mall spot for an affordable noodle fix away from the madness of the Strip. Noodles are twirled and pulled in view of the narrow dining room and can be ordered in soup or dry versions; try the Shang beef noodle with beef and chicken broth and braised brisket. There are also dumplings and rice dishes — all under $12. — AC
4983 W. Flamingo Road, Suite B, Las Vegas, (702) 888-3292, shangartisannoodle.com
Price: 💰
Jamm’s, with its visit-to-Grandma’s decor, is a charming place to grab breakfast or lunch (it closes at 3 p.m.). The best thing about Jamm’s is the fact that many of the breakfast entrees come as smaller versions, allowing you to pay less and not feel like a stuffed foie gras goose. Want to taste the pancakes without getting a full order? You can do that. Only kind of want an omelette? You can get a small one. It’s a ridiculously simple idea that more places should employ. — LKP
1029 S Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 877-0749, jammsrestaurant.com
Price: 💰
Too often, sushi on the Strip is rolled, tempuraed and drowned in sauce. Kabuto, a traditionalist spot a couple of miles away, clearly states on its menu that maki and box sushi WILL NOT BE SERVED. Instead, there are two omakase options: the full experience (meaning more food) for $120 or a smaller menu for $80. Either way it will include a sake apertif, a platter of sashimi, a grilled fish course, a procession of nigiri, a hand roll, miso soup and dessert. — AC
5040 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, (702) 676-1044, kabutolv.com
Price: 💰💰💰💰
You can order most of Brooklyn-born Vincent Rotolo’s pizzas in one of four styles: Grandma (a thin and crispy square), Brooklyn (classic round with fresh mozzarella), Detroit (a thick square with a cheesey crust) and gluten-free Detroit. The Grandma-style Good Hot — scattered with pepperoni cups, sliced jalapeño and sausage and finished with a drizzle of spicy honey — is a Royal Flush. — JH
725 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 844-2700, goodpie.com
Price: 💰
Housed in a kitschy, repurposed hotel alongside a tattoo parlor and a doughnut shop, Carson Kitchen has a vibe similar to the kind of gastropub that flourished in L.A. in the 2000s. While the setting is familiar, the kitchen puts out craveable stuff you’ll be thinking about on your flight home: sizzling skillets of bacon jam, baskets of chicken skins with honey and thoughtful cocktails meant for sipping. — JH
124 S 6th St., #100, Las Vegas, (702) 473-9523, carsonkitchen.com
Price: 💰💰
Meals at this Chinatown restaurant conjure “Game of Thrones.” The hearth-baked bread with umami butter is more than worth the $8 Uber it will cost you to get here. And chef Brian Howard’s braised lamb neck is fatty, carnal and satisfying in a way the strip clubs you visit later most likely won’t be. — JH
4480 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 100, Las Vegas, (702) 790-2147, sparrowandwolflv.com
Price: 💰💰
Sheridan Su’s Hainan chicken rice is equal parts gelatinous and tender; the chicken and broth-scented rice meld into a soothing oneness. Add an order of chicken wings and the Kaya toast; the meal can be a restorative stop on your lost weekend. — JH
150 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Suite 100, Las Vegas, (702) 272-2222, flockandfowl.com
Price: 💰
There’s something for everyone at this strip-mall izakaya: sashimi, udon and soba, omakase options, house-made tofu, rice bowls. But the robata is the star, with three dozen options to be skewered and grilled. Chicken thigh and Kobe beef are no-brainers, but the must-get is the foie gras with glazed soy sauce. — AC
5030 W. Spring Mountain Road, Suite 2, Las Vegas, (702) 367-3511, raku-grill.com/grill
Price: 💰💰💰
Located on the 56th floor of the hotel, there’s a spectacular view from just about every seat in this outpost of Marc Vetri’s namesake restaurant from Philadelphia. Do the twinkling lights of the Strip from up high make the foie gras pastrami or the tonnarelli cacio e pepe actually taste better? Probably. — JH
4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, (702) 944-5900, palms.com/eat-and-drink/vetri-cucina
Price: 💰💰💰
Kame is a restaurant within a restaurant: The casual main area is where you order Dancing Dragon and Green Monster rolls; the inner sanctum, hidden in a narrow side room, contains a serene omakase or kaiseki experience. A recent meal began with king crab chawanmushi and monkfish liver; from there, a dozen pieces of pristine nigiri, A5 Wagyu and uni pasta followed. The lobster sashimi, the shimmering meat piled atop its flame-red shell and interspersed with caviar and uni, is a stunner. — AC
3616 W. Spring Mountain Road, Suite 103, Las Vegas, (702) 771-0122, sushikame.com
Price: 💰💰💰💰
Chef Dan Krohmer’s Spring Valley restaurant has been a fixture of best-of lists since it opened in 2015. The mostly Japanese menu swings between what you’ll find at your favorite neighborhood sushi restaurant and a world-class izakaya. The specials board is worth paying attention to, especially when chicken-fried lobster pops up. — JH
3655 S. Durango Drive, Unit #6, Las Vegas, (702) 463-8382, othermamalv.com
Price: 💰💰
Our Three Favorites
For a time, the prix fixe lunch at this elegant Greek spot in the Cosmopolitan was the best deal on the Strip: a quiet 45-minute, no-reservations-needed, three-course affair with a generous number of options and a cutesy price that went up by a single cent each year ($20.12 in 2012, $20.13 in 2013). At $29 today, it’s still a steal. Start with the spreads and toasted pita or pay $10 to upgrade to the grilled octopus, then stick with one of the seafood options for your main. — AC
3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 698-7930, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/restaurants/estiatorio-milos
Price: 💰💰💰
The pho is what Pho Basa is known for, but the charbroiled pork banh mi is the sleeper standout of the menu. A warm baguette, slathered with a garlic-charged, buttery spread, spills over with tender-sweet pork, chopped green onion, slivers of pickled daikon and carrots, sprigs of cilantro and sliced jalapenos. The textures ping-pong off each other and the flavors thicken and intensify as the sandwich disappears. — JH
3711 S. Valley View, Las Vegas, (702) 418-1931, phobosakitchen.com
Price: 💰
Soul Foo Young, possibly the only black-owned Chinese/soul food restaurant in Nevada, serves a fine rendition of egg foo young. A family-owned outfit run by suburban Chicago native Artisha Hall, the menu mixes traditional Southern cooking with the Chinese American flavors that Hall says she loved as a child. The egg foo young, a puck-shaped omelet made with bean sprouts, chicken, pork and seafood that is thoroughly doused in a savory, broth-like brown gravy, fills a specific kind of craving — for something hearty, sloppy and curative. — LKP
1216 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas, (702) 539-0333, ordersoulfooyoung.com
Price: 💰