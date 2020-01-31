Las Vegas bars: These are our favorite places to imbibe

It’s easier than ever to find an excellent drink in Vegas — beyond the 62-ounce frozen margaritas at the walk-up bar. Here’s a list of places making hangover-worthy cocktails.

Skyfall Lounge at the Delano

This James Bond-themed bar sits high atop the Delano hotel, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a patio offering breathtaking views of the Strip. The decor is as neat and sleek as the protagonist it’s inspired by and the drinks are from the team behind Death & Co.. Dress up, order an Ian Fleming and drink in the view. — JH

3940 Las Vegas Freeway, Las Vegas, (877) 632-5400, delanolasvegas.com

The Skyfall Lounge at the Delano in Las Vegas. (MGM Resorts international)

Rosina at the Palazzo

The plush purple velvet seats and curtains, sparkling chandeliers and mirrored ceilings will make you want to dress up like a stylish, brooding character in an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel for your predinner drinks. There’s a menu of classic cocktails and seasonal drinks overseen by Sam Ross (of Attaboy in NYC) and a Champagne call button that summons bubbly on demand. — JH

3325 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 607-1945, venetian.com/restaurants/rosina.html

An old fashioned cocktail at Rosina at the Palazzo. (The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

Mama Rabbit at Park MGM

Bricia Lopez brings some of the magic of Los Angeles’ Guelaguetza to the Strip with her new mezcal and tequila bar on the casino floor of the Park MGM. A vast, rainbow-colored mural looms over one side of the bar. Mezcal flights come with orange, worm salt and Oaxacan truffle; tequila flights with sangrita, lime and salt. There’s a small food menu with guacamole, aguachile, queso fundido and churros if you need a nibble with your drinks. — AC

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 730-6773, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/mama-rabbit.html

Mama Rabbit at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. (MGM Resorts Inernational)

Atomic Liquors

A cocktail lounge masquerading as a sticky dive bar, Atomic has regularly been used as a backdrop for movies including “The Hangover,” “Casino” and “The Twilight Zone.” There’s craft beer on tap, craft cocktails on the menu and an old jukebox with seemingly no rhyme or reason to its selections. This is the place to get drunk on a Friday night in Vegas. — JH

917 Fremont St., Las Vegas, (702) 982-3000, atomic.vegas

Inside Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas. (Jenna Dosch)

Juniper at Park MGM

Gin is what you’ll be drinking at Juniper, a serious cocktail bar next to the casino floor at the Park MGM. If you can ignore the video poker screens embedded into the countertops, this is an elegant, subdued retreat. Order the sweet-and-tart Little Birdie cocktail — gin, lemon, strawberry and vermouth — which comes in a glass shaped like a sparrow, with a tuft of basil and a plastic straw sticking out of its tail. — AC

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 730-7777, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/juniper-cocktail-lounge.html

The Juniper Cocktail Lounge at the Park MGM. (Patrick Michael Chin)

SkyBar at the Waldorf Astoria

As its name implies, SkyBar is perched high above the glittering lights of the Strip. A Champagne vending machine greets you as you step onto the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria, but skip the mini bottles for one of the Vegas-themed cocktails, such as the Stardust (Roku Japanese gin, Aperol, pineapple juice, lime) or the Pear of Aces (Toki Japanese whisky, Chartreuse, maraschino and ginger liqueurs). The high-backed armchairs by the window are the best seats in the house.

3752 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 590-3174, waldorfastorialasvegas.com/dining/skybar/

Inside SkyBar at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas. (Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas)

Velveteen Rabbit

In the heart of the Arts District is the Velveteen Rabbit, a seductive trip into the figurative rabbit hole of off-Strip drinking, with comfy couches and trippy projections on the walls. The cocktail names are a little much — even a die-hard “Barry” fan might not immediately pick up on the reference behind the drink called Noho Hank’s Chill Vibes — but the cherry-clove vodka, grapefruit and kombucha creation actually tastes … pretty damn good. — LKP

1218 S. Main St., Las Vegas, (702) 685-9642, velveteenrabbitlv.com

Inside the Velveteen Rabbit in Las Vegas’ Arts District. (Velveteen Rabbit)

Golden Tiki

A kitschy, vaguely island-themed tiki bar that’s a solid choice to kick off — or wind down — your evening on the town. It’s open 24 hours, people are smoking cigarettes inside, and the drinks are reliable. The Piranha Punch, made with rum, apricot liqueur and a mash of orange, pineapple and strawberry puree, is a satisfyingly fruit-heavy option for lightweights. Burlesque shows and live music kick up the fun meter two or three notches. — LKP

3939 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, (702) 222-3196, thegoldentiki.com

The bar at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas. (Christopher DeVargas)

The Dorsey at the Venetian

Daddy issues get all the press, but what about grandpa issues? There’s something about sipping whiskey neat on a plush leather couch surrounded by books in a room that looks like a septuagenarian’s library that signifies a successful night out and a nod to simpler times. Head to the library room inside the Dorsey lounge for some sleeker grandpa vibes and taste through the impressive whiskey selection. — JH

3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., #200 3355, Las Vegas, (702) 414-1945, venetian.com/restaurants/the-dorsey.html