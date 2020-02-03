L.A.'s new noodle-pull spots: ramen in downtown, kalguksu in Koreatown

Here are some of the notable restaurant openings around Southern California:

9th Street Ramen

9th Street Ramen will open Feb. 10 in downtown from chef Luke Reyes. The modern Japanese restaurant’s menu includes tsukune from a robata, enoki mushroom tempura, albacore donburi, spicy lamb ramen and charcoal-grilled chicken tori paitan ramen. The noodles are made from toasted wheat and rye flour.

111 W. 9th St., downtown, (323) 540-9430, instagram.com/9thstramen

Winsome

Winsome will open at Playa District in Westchester on Feb. 5. The menu includes a mushroom French dip and prosciutto tartine with pear, ricotta and pepper jelly, while prepared items such as a curry chicken salad are offered for takeaway. The restaurant’s original location closed last fall in Echo Park.

Advertisement

6080 Center Drive, Suite 180, Westchester, (310) 216-9863, eatwinsome.com

Playa burgers, Kennebec potato chips, grilled market vegetables and pastry from a rotating pastry case at Winsome. (Skandia Shafer)

Hyesung Noodle House

Hyesung Noodle House is now open in Koreatown. The restaurant, which comes from Seoul, serves a three-item menu of bossam, buchimgae and kalguksu with knife-cut noodles.

125 N. Western Ave., Koreatown, (323) 745-5001, instagram.com/hyesung_noodle

Advertisement

Crafted Donuts

Crafted Donuts recently opened a new location in Venice. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches, banana cream pie doughnuts, peanut butter-and-jelly doughnuts, and Pop Tart doughnuts.

1411 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, instagram.com/crafteddonutsla

Mio Babbo

Mio Babbo is open in Brentwood from Umberto Ferri, who also owns Casa Modena. The restaurant lets customers choose their own pasta, protein, cheese and sauce combinations and also offers dishes such as grilled branzino and chicken Milanese. There’s also a truffle shop inside called the Truffle Hunter.

11701 Wilshire Blvd., Brentwood

Tilda

Tilda will open Feb. 6 in Echo Park. The small restaurant, wine bar and bottle shop concentrates exclusively on natural wines from California, as well as beer, cider, sake, spritzers and vermouth. Small plates include manzanilla olives wrapped with anchovy and pickled Guindilla pepper, boards plated with tinned seafood, hand-cut charcuterie and cheeses, and a Nicoise-inspired pan bagnat that is also available in a vegan version with artichoke hearts.

1507 Echo Park Ave., Echo Park, (213) 995-6090, tildawine.com

Advertisement

Barrio

Barrio will begin preopening previews in East Los Angeles on select dates from Feb 7 to 21. The Italian menu includes charcuterie, linguine with clams, cacio e pepe and, for brunch, “hangover” cioppino.

4011 City Terrace Drive, East Los Angeles, (323) 685-5411, barriolosangeles.net

Ficklewood Cidery

Ficklewood Cidery is open in Long Beach. The business focuses on dry, naturally fermented ciders. There are six on tap, including one made with blueberries and apples, and another with mosaic hops.

720 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 676-4497, ficklewood.com

Porky’s Pit Stop

Porky’s Pit Stop is open in Pasadena for pork ribs, pulled pork sliders, loaded fries and loaded mac-and-cheese.

1531 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 710-6089, facebook.com/porkyspitstop

Uncle Paulie’s

Uncle Paulie’s second location is now open in downtown for Italian-American sandwiches including meatball parm, caprese and London broiled roast beef.

820 S. Spring St., downtown, (213) 988-7221, unclepauliesdeli.com

Advertisement

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress is now open in Canoga Park for dishes such as oxtail stew, jerk chicken and rice and peas for delivery and takeout only. FiMi Wings, a sister concept in the same space, opens Feb. 8 for wings with sauces, including mango habanero, jerk and honey garlic.

22213 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, (747) 444-9261, orderjx.com

Blasteran

Blasteran is open in Beverly Hills with an eclectic menu that includes karaage sandwiches, Indonesian gado-gado salad and muffaletta sandwiches.

272 S. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills, (424) 274-3611, blasteranbh.com

Happy Tacos

Happy Tacos is open in Echo Park. The stand serves tacos, burritos, mulitas and quesadillas with chorizo, asada and pastor, as well as mulas fritas and asada fries.

1508 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park, instagram.com/happytacos2019

Muncheez

Muncheez is open in Van Nuys. True to its name, you’ll find items such as bacon mac-and-cheese, pizza fries, banana splits and waffle burgers with double patties on the menu.

16067 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, (323) 366-6363

Asian Street Eats

Asian Street Eats by Chef Hung Huynh is open at Downtown Disney in Anaheim. The menu includes potstickers, purple rice bowls and scallion pancake wraps with short rib.

1580 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, asianstreeteats.com

These restaurants have closed:

D’amore’s Famous Pizza is closed after 12 years in Westwood.

More restaurant news:

St. John, the acclaimed London restaurant by Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver, will host a dinner at Pilot at the Hoxton Hotel on March 9. A $78, five-course menu includes roast bone marrow and a chicken, bacon and trotter pie.

eventbrite.com/e/the-hoxton-and-st-john-restaurant-present-the-st-john-dinner-series-tickets-91209129963

Prince Street Pizza will pop up Feb. 7-9 in West Hollywood with slices of the famous square pepperoni pizza it serves in New York.

8947 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, instagram.com/p/B76eHQOnw3f