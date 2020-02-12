The Puerto Rican marinade called mojo, made with sour orange juice and lots of garlic, inspires this treatment for a whole side of salmon. Make the marinade up to 1 day in advance and keep chilled until ready to use.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Spiced Citrus Mojo

1 hour 5 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 orange

1 lime

1 skinless side of salmon (2 to 2 1/2 pounds)

Kosher salt

1. In a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, olive oil, coriander, cumin, 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, the oregano, allspice and garlic until smooth. Using a microplane grater, finely grate the zests of the orange and lime into the bowl. Halve and juice the orange and lime into the bowl and whisk to combine.

2. Place the salmon in a shallow baking dish that fits it with at least 1 inch around all sides and season with salt and some pepper. Pour the marinade evenly over the salmon and let marinate at room temperature for at least 20 minutes or no more than 1 hour in the refrigerator.

3. Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Bake until the salmon is opaque on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fillet reads 120 degrees for medium doneness, 30 to 45 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet (if you want your salmon just cooked through, take it to 130 degrees).

4. Remove the pan from the oven and let the salmon rest for 5 minutes. Serve family-style, straight from the baking dish with the side of your choice.