Neapolitan pizza favorite La Morra has a new spot in Silver Lake

There’s good news for fans of La Morra Pizzeria’s naturally-leavened Neapolitan pizzas: The mobile operation, owned by Zach Swemle and Marlee Blodgett, have secured a new spot at Texino in Silver Lake and will be serving pies there on weekends for the immediate future.

Swemle and Blodgett met while working in New York: Swemle was the opening chef at Mission Cantina and Blodgett worked front of house. They eventually moved to Charleston and built a mobile wood-fired pizza oven, where they worked on developing their hand-stretched Neapolitan pies. The couple moved from Charleston to Los Angeles in 2017 and began popping up around town, an itinerant pizzeria.

During their time in L.A., La Morra has built a social media following that has helped fans follow them to regular pop-ups at Hollywood’s Tabula Rasa bar and at the former Kettle Black space on Sunset Boulevard. Now they’ll be slinging pies at Texino, a business that refurbishes and rents camper vans, on Rowena Avenue on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6 p.m. or sold out. The menu will rotate but diners can expect some old favorites, including a margherita with mozzarella di bufala, a Napoli with capers and chili, and a vegan Cavolo Rosso with tomato, kale and garlic.

Pizzas will cost between $16-$20. La Morra’s weekend residency is open-ended and will last until further notice.

Saturdays and Sundays at Texino, 3201 Rowena Ave., Los Angeles; lamorrapizzeria.com

