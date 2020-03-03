Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Eating the best fried chicken wings in Los Angeles with actress Valerie Bertinelli

By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
5 AM
There’s no better way to get to know someone than over a basket of wings with your sleeves rolled up, hands greasy and sauce in the corners of your mouth. Are you a flats or drumette person? Do you prefer ranch or blue cheese?

In this episode of The Bucket List, Jenn introduces friends Valerie Bertinelli — actress and host of “Valerie’s Home Cooking” on the Food Network — and writer Jo Stougaard to some of the best wings in Los Angeles.

The episode starts at Ye Rustic Inn, a dive bar in Los Feliz famous for its classic Buffalo wings. Then Jenn takes Valerie and Jo to Chef Kang Sul Box, a new restaurant in Koreatown that specializes in Korean chicken wings. The three end their mini wing crawl at E.P. & L.P., a Southeast Asian restaurant in West Hollywood where chef Sabel Braganza has created wings so excellent they’re in a category all their own.

Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and is also the fried chicken queen of L.A. She has a BA in literary journalism from UCI and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
