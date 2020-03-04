Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Cake mix is the secret ingredient for the best honey cake

Honey cake from the box recipe
French vanilla-flavored boxed cake mix makes quick work of whipping together this simple honey cake.
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
March 4, 2020
7 AM
Honey cake is traditionally served for Rosh Hashana to bring about a sweet new year, but this version — from “Eat Something,” the new cookbook by Evan Bloom, co-owner of Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen in San Francisco, and food writer Rachel Levin — is great any time of the year. Its surprising secret ingredient? French vanilla-flavored boxed cake mix, a supermarket staple that lends the batter, doctored up with honey and spices, an exceptionally moist and tender crumb. Even better, it stays that way for a whole week, so you can cut slivers of cake whenever you need a sweet fix without worrying about the cake drying out.

Honey Cake From the Box

French vanilla-flavored boxed cake mix makes it easy to whip together this simple honey cake.
Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 8 to 10

