Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about broasted chicken

By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
5 AM
You’ve probably seen signs advertising broasted chicken around town and wondered what it is. Is it the same as frying? Is it boiling, then roasting?

On this week’s episode of The Bucket List, Jenn digs into the mysteries of broasted chicken (which is deep-fried in a pressure cooker!) with the help of cooking editor Genevieve Ko, who spent her childhood celebrating birthdays at Broaster Kitchen, a family-run fried chicken restaurant in Montebello. Mike Monroe, the second-generation owner whose family opened Broaster Kitchen in 1970, makes the case for why he thinks broasting is superior to all other methods of frying.

