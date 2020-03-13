Dalgona coffee is the latest viral food trend in South Korea as people stay home

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Seoul metropolitan government quickly enacted a “social distancing” campaign to encourage citizens to stay home in order to protect themselves and others.

Along with its agreeable catchphrase, “Hold up! Let’s take a break from social life,” one of the tips from the campaign suggests: “Keep in touch with people by using social media measures instead of meeting them personally.”

One of the ways Koreans are staying connected is by trying their hand at making dalgona iced coffee and posting about it online. Made with equal parts instant coffee, sugar and water that’s whipped to sit atop a glass of milk like a big, foamy hat, dalgona iced coffee is the latest trendy drink that might rival latte art for being photogenic Instagram-bait.

Currently, there are nearly 50,000 posts hashtagged #달고나커피 (#dalgonacoffee) on Instagram, and the most popular YouTube videos of the recipe have surpassed millions of views.

Also known as whipped coffee in places like India, Pakistan and Macao, the coffee was given its nickname in South Korea because of how much it tastes like the retro toffee-like candy dalgona. Convenience stores and arcades used to keep dalgona-making kits around for kids to make it on their own after school. Made with sugar and baking soda, dalgona is still sold on the street in tourist areas, where the lollipop-like sweets come with shapes imprinted on them, and if you succeed in eating around the shape without breaking it, you can get another one free.

Dalgona coffee

Makes 1 drink

The dalgona coffee recipe making the rounds online calls for a simple 1:1:1 ratio of instant coffee powder, sugar and hot water, which is whipped into a creamy, caramel-colored batter. The light, frothy mixture resembles dalgona batter just before it hardens into candy, and mixed with milk, the whole thing is a nutty, caramelly delight. (It’s possible to make a caffeine-free version, if you want to substitute hot chocolate mix for coffee powder; my afternoon dose of dalgona coffee, I have to admit, kept me up until 4 a.m.)

The coffee was first introduced in January when it was featured on the popular TV show “Fun-straunt.” Actor Jung Il Woo tried the drink at a restaurant in Macao and deemed it similar to the nostalgic taste of dalgona.

When the coronavirus hit, the drink began popping up all over Instagram and YouTube with the hashtags #MacauCoffee (using an alternative spelling of Macao) and #Jungilwoocoffee before taking off as #dalgonacoffee, as people began turning to DIY activities to fight boredom at home. It’s said that you have to beat the batter 400 times to get it to the right consistency, but countless videos of people struggling to hand-whip the mixture will show that it takes much, much more.

Though you can always use a hand mixer, it does make for some great entertainment to watch people like YouTube star Korean Grandma furiously stir the mixture, nearly give up, then marvel at the fruits of her labor.

Cafe chains like Gong Cha, quick to jump on trends, are already serving their own versions of the drink in South Korea. But in times like these, dalgona coffee is a drink that’s meant to be made at home and shared online. If you decide to make it by hand, just pretend you’re getting in some light exercise, not that you’re just doing it for the ’gram.

Ingredients



2 tbsp instant coffee (I used Folger’s)

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp hot water

1 cup milk

Instructions



Combine instant coffee, sugar, and hot water in a small mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat the mixture for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the color changes to golden brown and the mixture takes on a thick consistency. Pour the milk into a tall glass with a few ice cubes in it and top with the mixture, using a spatula to coax it out of the bowl. Take a picture, post with #달고나커피, stir and enjoy.

Variations

You can make this recipe with hot chocolate mix instead of instant coffee. You can also YouTube it instead of Instagramming it.