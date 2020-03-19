Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Dalgona Coffee

Time 10 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
la-fo-dalgona-iced-coffee-south-korea-isolation.jpg
In South Korea, a nostalgic iced coffee recipe becomes popular to share online as people stay home.
(Dami Lee / For The Times)
1

Combine instant coffee, sugar and 2 tablespoons hot water in a small mixing bowl.

2

Using a hand mixer, beat the mixture for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the color changes to golden brown and the mixture takes on a thick consistency.

3

Pour the milk into a tall glass with a few ice cubes in it and top with the mixture, using a spatula to coax it out of the bowl. Take a picture, post with #달고나커피, stir and enjoy.

Variations:
You can make this recipe with hot chocolate mix instead of instant coffee. You can also YouTube it instead of Instagramming it.
Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
