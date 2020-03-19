Dalgona coffee is a drink that’s meant to be made at home and shared online. If you decide to make it by hand, just pretend you’re getting in some light exercise, not that you’re just doing it for the ’gram.
Dalgona Coffee
Time 10 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
1
Combine instant coffee, sugar and 2 tablespoons hot water in a small mixing bowl.
2
Using a hand mixer, beat the mixture for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the color changes to golden brown and the mixture takes on a thick consistency.
3
Pour the milk into a tall glass with a few ice cubes in it and top with the mixture, using a spatula to coax it out of the bowl. Take a picture, post with #달고나커피, stir and enjoy.
Variations:
You can make this recipe with hot chocolate mix instead of instant coffee. You can also YouTube it instead of Instagramming it.
