L.A. restaurants offer free food to those in need during the coronavirus crisis

Thousands of Los Angeles restaurant employees have lost their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic . Below is a list of L.A. restaurants offering meals to people in the hospitality industry who have been laid off or had their hours cut due to the shutdown of nonessential businesses, as well as those offering meals to medical workers and first responders.

The Times aims to keep this list as up-to-date as possible, but it’s best to confirm availability with the restaurants as things are changing rapidly.

Employees Only

The West Hollywood bar and restaurant is offering free meals Monday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. or until supplies last. The bar plans to make 100 meals a night and provide each person with two. Workers will be asked to show paperwork or a pay stub and an ID. Casamigos, Grey Goose, Casa Azul and El Silencio are sponsors.

Employees Only, 7953 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 536-9045

Hail Mary

The Atwater Village pizzeria is offering free takeout pizza Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

Hail Mary, 3219 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 284-8879

Mozzaplex

Thanks to funding from the Lee Initiative , Nancy Silverton is offering free takeaway meals and limited household supplies at Chi Spacca from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or as long as supplies last.

Mozzaplex, 6610 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 297-1133

Following are restaurants providing meals for medical workers and first responders:

La Piazza

The Italian restaurant at the Grove is serving free meals to nurses, doctors, first responders, LAPD and LAFD. Pizza, pasta and paninis are available for takeaway Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

La Piazza, 189 the Grove Drive, Los Angeles, (323) 933-5050

The Melt

Locations of the Melt in Los Angeles and Irvine are offering free takeout meals (up to $15) to hospital and medical staff with medical badges.

Sweetgreen

Through its Impact Outpost program, Sweetgreen is delivering free salads and bowls to hospitals in cities where there is a Sweetgreen. It is accepting requests and has already sent food locally to West L.A. Veterans Affairs Medical Center, L.A. County-USC Medical Center, and Children’s Hospital L.A.