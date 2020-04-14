Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Santa Monica combines all weekend farmers markets into one big Saturday market

Santa Monica farmers market
A customer browses among the squash and pumpkins grown by Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc at the Santa Monica farmers market. All weekend Santa Monica farmers markets will now be consolidated into a single Saturday market.
(David Karp)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
April 14, 2020
2:07 PM
Share

All weekend farmers markets in Santa Monica will be consolidated into a single Saturday market for the duration of the shelter-in-place restrictions.

The new combined market, announced Tuesday, will operate out of the existing downtown farmers market location starting Saturday. It will include the Saturday Pico farmers market at Virginia Park, the regular Saturday downtown farmers market and the Sunday Main Street farmers market.

The Wednesday downtown farmers market will continue to operate normally.

“We know so many of our community relies on our outdoor markets for their groceries,” Rick Cole, Santa Monica city manager and emergency operations director, said in a statement. “Consolidating our weekend markets into one weekend market, we are able to focus our resources to best serve customers.”

Advertisement

Food
Farmers markets in Santa Monica, Pasadena, Culver, Torrance to remain open after L.A.'s are ordered to close
At the farmers market
Food
Farmers markets in Santa Monica, Pasadena, Culver, Torrance to remain open after L.A.'s are ordered to close
Managers say they’re adding more social distancing measures to ensure safe shopping amid coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers will be able to enter the market on 2nd Street or Arizona Avenue at 3rd Court.

All customers and vendors will be required to wear protective face coverings and practice social distancing. Other guidelines include a request to stay home if ill and to coordinate with neighbors to send one person to shop for larger groups.

The city is also requesting that everyone limit their shopping times to 30 minutes.

Food
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jenn Harris
Follow Us
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and is also the fried chicken queen of L.A. She has a BA in literary journalism from UCI and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement