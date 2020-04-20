Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Hungry for a Zoom background? Feast your eyes on these

la-fo-zoom.jpg
Hello, yes this is Brian. Hello, yes this is dog. Hello, yes this is Martina. Hello, yes this is cat. Good, we have a quorum.
(Brian Park, Calvin B. Alagot, Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)
By Brian ParkDigital Editor 
April 20, 2020
8 AM
Share
1

We’re dining in and drinking at home, counting down the days until we can once again eat at our favorite restaurants and imbibe at our go-to bars.

When that day comes, it will be glorious. But until then, we can order takeout, crack a bottle and have a digital feast.

If you’re staying connected with family and friends via Zoom, here are some custom backgrounds you can download to celebrate the greatest dining city in America.

Just click the “Download image” link beneath the background you like to open a full-size version in a new tab. Right click on the image to save it to your device, and it’s yours to upload to Zoom. By default, Zoom mirrors your image so our backgrounds will appear flipped to you but display properly to others. (Note: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of The Times, is an investor in Zoom.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lifestyle
L.A. is a scene. Make it your own on Zoom
la_me_los_angeles_aerials06_WS.JPG
Lifestyle
L.A. is a scene. Make it your own on Zoom
You can practice social distancing without being socially distant.

2
A spicy Zoom background for our hot readers
la-fo-zoom-cheetos.jpg
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times; Photo illustration by Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Download image

3
Howlin’ Rays chicken tenders without the wait

la-fo-zoom-howlin-rays.jpg
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Download image

4
Mole madness!

la-fo-zoom-mole.jpg
(Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times; Prop styling by Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Download image

5
You say aubergine, I say brinjal. Let’s call the whole thing an eggplant
la-fo-zoom-eggplant.jpg
(Cori Lin / For The Times)

Download image

6
An illustrated guide to the best food city in America
la-fo-zoom-map.jpg
(Clay Hickson / For The Times)

Download image

Photos edited by Calvin B. Alagot and Martina Ibáñez-Baldor

Share
FoodThings to Do
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Brian Park
Follow Us
Brian Park is a digital editor for the Los Angeles Times.