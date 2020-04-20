Hungry for a Zoom background? Feast your eyes on these

We’re dining in and drinking at home, counting down the days until we can once again eat at our favorite restaurants and imbibe at our go-to bars.

When that day comes, it will be glorious. But until then, we can order takeout, crack a bottle and have a digital feast.

If you’re staying connected with family and friends via Zoom, here are some custom backgrounds you can download to celebrate the greatest dining city in America.

Just click the “Download image” link beneath the background you like to open a full-size version in a new tab. Right click on the image to save it to your device, and it’s yours to upload to Zoom. By default, Zoom mirrors your image so our backgrounds will appear flipped to you but display properly to others. (Note: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of The Times, is an investor in Zoom.)

Advertisement