Food

Bake like a pro: Measure ingredients by weight with this conversion chart

Bowl with flour on scale
(Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
April 26, 2020
5 AM
Professional and committed home bakers measure ingredients by weight because precision is important. Dry ingredients settle differently into measuring cups, which also vary a bit in capacity. Plus, using a kitchen scale to weigh ingredients means fewer dishes to wash. Here’s how you do it:

  • Choose a bowl for measuring ingredients.
  • Set it on the scale and press “tare.” Set the unit to grams.
  • Scoop in the ingredient until you get the amount you want.
  • Pour that ingredient into its mixing bowl.
  • Set the measuring bowl back on the scale for the next ingredient, hitting “tare” again if the scale isn’t reading “0.”

Most baking recipes for home cooks still give volume measurements (we do too) because most home bakers don’t keep scales. If you do, here’s a handy chart of volume-to-weight equivalents for baking ingredients. (If you need to convert to ounces, note that there are 28.3 grams in an ounce.)

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
