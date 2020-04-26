Bake like a pro: Measure ingredients by weight with this conversion chart

Professional and committed home bakers measure ingredients by weight because precision is important. Dry ingredients settle differently into measuring cups, which also vary a bit in capacity. Plus, using a kitchen scale to weigh ingredients means fewer dishes to wash. Here’s how you do it:

Choose a bowl for measuring ingredients.

Set it on the scale and press “tare.” Set the unit to grams.

Scoop in the ingredient until you get the amount you want.

Pour that ingredient into its mixing bowl.

Set the measuring bowl back on the scale for the next ingredient, hitting “tare” again if the scale isn’t reading “0.”

Most baking recipes for home cooks still give volume measurements (we do too) because most home bakers don’t keep scales. If you do, here’s a handy chart of volume-to-weight equivalents for baking ingredients. (If you need to convert to ounces, note that there are 28.3 grams in an ounce.)