Where to order Mother’s Day takeout in Los Angeles and Orange County

The following is a list of places offering Mother’s Day takeout specials. Because hasn’t Mom cooked and cleaned enough the last two months (and really, for your entire life)?

Most places are offering their regular menu items in addition to the specials.



DOWNTOWN L.A.

10E

The restaurant is offering a menu that includes a variety of appetizers such as hummus and falafel for $28 per person. There is also a mixed grill menu with kebabs, lamb chops, rice, vegetables and pita for $38 (minimum two orders for both menus). Both come with a bottle of rose. Call or order online for pickup on Sunday.

811 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 488-1096, 10erestaurant.com



BEVERLY GROVE

A.O.C.

Suzanne Goin is making a classic A.O.C. prix-fixe dinner that includes bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with Parmesan, the farmer’s vegetable plate, Coleman lettuces with buttermilk dressing and green harissa, whole roasted chicken, cauliflower, spring peas, chocolate truffle tart and ricotta cheesecake. The menu is $49 per person. She’s also doing a brunch menu with dungeness crab frittata, Spanish fried chicken, Coleman lettuces, Tehachapi grain tabbouleh, market fruit and berries, fried potatoes and upside-down cake with blueberries and lemon cream. The brunch menu is $35 per person and will be available at both a.o.c and Tavern. All menus available via Tock.com for pickup on Sunday.

A.O.C. 8700 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (310) 859-9859 , aocwinebar.com | Tavern, 11648 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 806-6464, tavernla.com

Emilia

The Italian restaurant is offering two three-course meals ($23.95 per person) that feature a starter, pasta and dessert. Order via phone for pickup on Sunday.

8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, (424) 999-4755, emiliala.com

Jar

Suzanne Tracht is preparing a special a la carte Mother’s Day menu with crab cakes, cedar-smoked salmon, fried chicken with biscuit and gravy (24-hour advance notice required) and char siu baby back pork ribs. Champagne is also available. Orders are available for pickup starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday. 24-hour notice is required for delivery. Order via phone.

8225 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 655-6566, thejar.com

Joan’s on Third

The restaurant is selling $110 Mother’s Day picnic baskets that come with two Chinese chicken salads, a bag of house-made granola, 1 bottle of Joan’s on Third Barbera rose, gummy candies or chocolates and Rose Lane Farms garden roses. You can also purchase additional Chinese chicken salads. Orders must be placed online by 5 p.m. on May 6 and are available for contactless pickup at the Third Street location between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

8350 W 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 655-2285, joansonthird.com



BEVERLY HILLS

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

The restaurant is offering a take-and-make package for four ($350) that includes pancake mix, syrup, berries, granola, yogurt, pastries, bacon, one dozen roses and more. Call to order by 2 p.m. Thursday for pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 860-5700, waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com/dining/jean-georges

The Palm Beverly Hills

The restaurant is offering a 3-pound jumbo Nova Scotia lobster with starter salad, side and dessert for $79 or a roast prime rib dinner with sides and dessert for $75. Orders are available now for delivery or takeout on Sunday.

267 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 550-8811, thepalm.com

Spago

The restaurant is offering an a la carte brunch menu with highlights such as the French toast pudding, hearth-baked cinnamon roll, huevos rancheros and spring vegetable quiche. Pre-order on Tock for pickup on Sunday.

176 N Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 385-0880, wolfgangpuck.com/dining/spago-2



HOLLYWOOD

The Cat and Fiddle

The restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day tea menu ($30) and a Sunday roast menu ($24.50). Tea comes with ginger walnut scones with clotted cream and jam, assorted tea sandwiches, sausage rolls, a glass of bubbly and more. The prime rib roast comes with Yorkshire pudding, roasted potatoes and sauteed greens.

742 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, (323) 468-3800, thecatandfiddle.com



WEST HOLLYWOOD

Boa Steakhouse

The restaurant’s locations in West Hollywood and Santa Monica are offering a $120 Mother’s Day brunch for four people that includes fruit salad, lox, croissants, smoked brisket hash, quiche, potatoes and carrot cake. They are also offering a Mother’s Day dinner for four that includes a starter, two sides and an entree ($120 to $180). Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on May 8 for pickup between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Boa West Hollywood, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 278-2050 | Boa Santa Monica, 101 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 899-4466, boasteak.com

Delilah’s

The restaurant is offering a $139 menu for four people that includes breakfast pastries, frittata, greens, roasted spring chicken, potatoes and lemon poundcake. Pre-order by Wednesday for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

7969 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 745-0600, delilahla.com

Katana

The restaurant will offer Mother’s Day DIY hand roll kits ($120 for four people), sushi packs ($98 for four people) and a family hot food pack ($98 for four people). All orders must be placed by 9 p.m. on Saturday for pickup between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

8439 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 650-8585, katanarobata.com

Lucques

Suzanne Goin has brought back her restaurant’s popular supper series with a three-course dinner. She’s also doing a special Mother’s Day lobster chopped salad. The dinner is $45 per person and the lobster salad is $98 per person. She’s also offering a weekend brunch menu for $75 per person that includes eggs, scones and more. Pre-order on Tock for pickup. The supper series is available Thursday to Sunday, the brunch is available Saturday and Sunday and the lobster salad is available Friday through Sunday.

8474 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, exploretock.com/lucquescatering



CULVER CITY

Akasha

The Culver City restaurant is offering a la carte specials for brunch May 8-9 and for dinner Friday through Sunday. Highlights include quiche lorraine with bacon, take-and-bake strawberry and blueberry scones, Faroe Island salmon with pea puree and leeks and cheesecake with Murray Family Farms’ cherry sauce. Order online for pickup or delivery in a limited area.

9543 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 845-1700, akasharestaurant.com

SANTA MONICA

Huckleberry

The restaurant has a special Mother’s Day a la carte menu that includes blueberry cornmeal cakes, lemon berry cupcakes and heart-shaped shortbread cookies. Orders must be placed by phone or email ( catering@huckleberrycafe.com ) by 3 p.m. on Friday for takeout on Sunday.

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 451-2311, huckleberrycafe.com/cateringandevents

Interstellar

The restaurant is offering a special brunch spread that includes a charcuterie board, sandwich sampler (six varieties), a bottle of rose or a mimosa kit and a lavender satchel for $145. You can also purchase a flower arrangement from florist Winston & Main. Orders are available online or via phone for delivery or pickup on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

109 Broadway, Santa Monica, (310) 310-8820, interstellarla.com

Lunetta

The restaurant will have a $40 brunch menu that includes pastries, your choice of a starter, main and dessert. Highlights include a gravlax BLT board, Frog Hollow Farms pear salad and crispy chicken and pancakes. There is a two-order minimum for the brunch. The restaurant is also offering a $65 Mother’s Day dinner. Call to order by Friday for brunch pickup on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and dinner pickup between 2 and 6 p.m.

2420 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 581-4201, lunettasm.com

Milo & Olive

The restaurant and bakery is offering DIY cooking kits for pickup and delivery. Highlights include a pizza kit, garlic knot kit and pasta kits.

2723 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 453-6776, miloandolive.com

Pasjoli

Dave Beran’s French restaurant has a brunch menu that includes a half roasted chicken, market vegetables, quiche with caviar, crab dip, shaved vegetable salad, crepe cake and sweet buns with lemon curd. The menu is $90 per person with additional Bellini or Mimosa kits available for $38. Order online for pickup or delivery between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

2732 Main St., Santa Monica, (424) 330-0020, pasjoli.com

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Julienne

The restaurant and bakery is offering prix-fixe brunch, lunch and dinners menu for four. Prices range from $68 to $166. Highlights include huevos rancheros, chicken apricot salad and Parmesan-crusted swordfish. Pre-order online for pickup on Saturday.

2649 Mission St., San Marino, (626) 441-2299, juliennetogo.com

Rose Tree Cottage

The tea house is offering everything you need for an afternoon tea at home with packages that include tea, scones, clotted cream, jam, shortbread and petit fours. Packages range from $49.50 to $95. Pre-order by phone for pickup this weekend.

801 S. Pasadena Ave., Pasadena, (626) 793-3337, rosetreecottage.com

Sushi Roku

The locations in Pasadena, Santa Monica and Newport Beach will offer Mother’s Day DIY hand roll kits ($120 for four people), sushi packs ($98 for four people) and a family hot food pack ($98 for four people). All orders must be placed by 9 p.m. on Saturday for pickup between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Pasadena, 33 Miller Alley, Pasadena, (626) 683-3000 | Santa Monica, 1401 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 458-4711 | Newport Beach, 327 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, (949) 706-3622, sushiroku.com

Tea Rose Garden

The tea house is offering Mother’s Day tea for one ($30) or four ($150-185). Packages include tea, scones, sandwiches and more. Pre-order online for pickup Friday through Sunday.

70 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, (626) 578-1144, tearosegarden.com



SAN FERNANDO VALLEY

Bourbon Steak

The restaurant is offering dinner packages for four that range in price from $52 to $249. Each meal includes an entree, salad and three sides. Dessert kits are also available as well as a children’s menu. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday for pickup on Sunday between 3 and 5 p.m.

237 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 839-4130, michaelmina.net

Saddle Peak Lodge

A Mother’s Day brunch menu will be available for takeout on Sunday. Highlights include roasted Broadleaf Farms lamb rack, pan-roasted Loch Duart salmon, macaroni and cheese, and banana and huckleberry bread pudding with whiskey caramel and crème anglaise.

419 Cold Canyon Road, Calabasas, (818) 222-3888, saddlepeaklodge.com



LONG BEACH

Cafe Sevilla

The restaurant is making paella and tapas along with carafes of sangria. Orders must be placed by phone by 4 p.m. on Saturday for pickup from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

140 Pine Ave., Long Beach, (714) 717- 4945, cafesevilla.com/menu/Mothers-Day

Georgia’s Restaurant

Both the Anaheim Packing District and Long Beach locations are offering a la carte brunch menus with fried chicken and waffles, grilled French toast, shrimp and grits and omelettes. Order by phone for takeout on Sunday.

Anaheim, 440 S. Anaheim Blvd. #209, Anaheim, (714) 906-1900,

Long Beach, 4101 McGowen St., Suite 155, (5620 420-5637, georgias-restaurant.com

Lola’s Mexican Cuisine

The restaurant is offering its signature guava margarita throughout the weekend and a free bottle of Champagne on Mother’s Day with $50 purchase. Order online for pickup at both Long Beach locations.

Bixby, 4140 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, (562) 349-0100 | 4th Street, 2030 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (562) 343-5506, lolasmexicancuisine.com



ORANGE COUNTY

ARC Butcher & Baker

The restaurant is offering take-and-bake family-style dishes such as cinnamon rolls, pancakes, breakfast enchiladas and chicken pot pie. Prepared dishes are also available. Order online for takeout or local delivery.

417 30th St., Newport Beach, (949) 877-0190, arcbutcherbaker.com/mothersday-menu

Bello

Chef Sandro Nardone is offering a $150 brunch menu designed to feed four. Highlights include lemon ricotta pancakes, cinnamon rolls and a spring vegetable frittata. Orders by phone or email ( robert@bellobysandronardone.com ) by Wednesday for pickup on Sunday.

1200 Bison Ave., Newport Beach, (949) 520-7191, bellobysandronardone.com

Five Crowns

The restaurant is offering daily specials as well as a $35 breakfast menu with croissants, frittata and prime rib hash. Order by 3 p.m. on Friday for pickup on Saturday. It is also offering prime rib dinners that range in price from $195 (for four) to $525 (for 12-15). Orders for the dinners must be placed 24 hours in advance for pickup on Sunday. Order online or by phone.

3801 E. Coast Highway, Corona Del Mar, (949) 760-0331, thefivecrowns.com

Hendrix Restaurant & Bar

Chef Rainer Schwarz is offering family meals designed to feed four to six people. Selections include Double R Ranch prime rib ($195), double rack of New Zealand lamb ($170) and rotisserie bone-in pork roast ($165). You can also purchase sides and dessert. Order by phone by Friday for pickup on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

32431 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, (949) 248-1912, hendrixoc.com

Provenance

Chef Cathy Pavlos is offering a three-course brunch that includes biscuits, salad and choice of entree and dessert. The menu is $27.95 per person with a minimum of two orders. Orders must be placed via phone by 5 p.m. on Thursday for pickup from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach, (949) 718-0477, provenanceoc.com

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Both locations in Tustin and Newport Beach are offering a $225 meal for four that includes Caesar salad, roast beef tenderloin and Chilean sea bass, vegetables and a salted caramel brownie with vanilla bean chantilly. Order via phone at least 24 hours in advance for pickup in Tustin from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday and in Newport Beach from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tustin, 2647 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7600, |

Newport Beach, 3131 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach, (949) 999-6622,

thewineryrestaurants.com



CORONA

Miguel’s

The restaurant is offering a $30 brunch menu that serves two to four people and includes menudos, machaca, huevos rancheros or chorizo and sopapilla. Order by phone or online for pickup or delivery.

1920 Frontage Road, Corona, (951) 520-8911, miguelsrestaurant.com

