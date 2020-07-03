Plum Tree Inn closes in Chinatown, Sqirl opens a takeaway spot and Honey’s Kettle expands delivery

Closures:

Plum Tree Inn

Chinatown restaurant Plum Tree Inn, best known for its Peking duck, has closed. The restaurant opened in 1979 before moving to its Broadway location in 2007. “We appreciate all of the support everyone has shown us over the past 40 years,” owner Mark Ting said.

Krimsey’s Cajun

Krimsey’s Cajun Kitchen, a vegan Cajun restaurant in North Hollywood that served dishes such as okra gumbo and hearts of palm po’boys, has closed.

Olive Tree Restaurant

Olive Tree Restaurant in Anaheim has closed after 15 years in business. The Middle Eastern restaurant had been a staple of the city’s Little Arabia district. Owner Alan Abdo said he hopes to reopen eventually.

Taste on Melrose and Taste at Pacific Palisades

West Hollywood brunch restaurant Taste on Melrose, opened in 2005, and sister restaurant Taste at Pacific Palisades have closed.

Openings:

Champion’s Curry

Champion’s Curry, a Japanese curry rice chain from Kanazawa City founded in 1961, is open at the SteelCraft food hall in Long Beach. A second location is scheduled to open in Little Tokyo in mid-July.

SteelCraft Long Beach, 3768 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, instagram.com/champions_usa

Dun Huang

Dun Huang, a Northern Chinese noodle specialist with locations in Rowland Heights and New York City, will open this month in Westwood. Expect bowls of hand-pulled Lanzhou beef noodle soup and spicy cumin lamb skewers.

1081 Gayley Ave., Los Angeles, dunhuangfood.com

Sqirl Away

Sqirl Away, the long-awaited takeout extension of Jessica Koslow’s Sqirl, is open in Virgil Village. The adjacent market offers to-go soups and salads and a variety of deli items, snacks, condiments and, of course, house-made jams.

720 N. Virgil Ave., Los Angeles, sqirlaway.com

Hotel June

Caravan Swim Club, a poolside bar and restaurant at the new Hotel June in Westchester, is open. Restaurateur Steve Livigni of Dama and Scopa Italian Roots is behind the food and drink program. A separate lobby restaurant, Scenic Route, will open in late July.

8639 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles, thehoteljune.com

Honey Drop Chicken

Culver City fried chicken spot Honey’s Kettle has launched a delivery-only location in DTLA called Honey Drop Kitchen. Delivery orders for kettle-fried chicken, biscuits, hotcakes, sides and pie by the slice can be placed through UberEats.

honeyskettle.com

