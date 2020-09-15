Mexicali Taco opens in San Gabriel, El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos expands to Palms

This week in dining news:

Mexicali Taco San Gabriel

Mexicali Taco & Co. is open in San Gabriel for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. The second location of the popular Chinatown taqueria will offer its usual Northern Mexico-style tacos and quesadillas along with SGV-exclusive dishes such as a Cantonese-inspired char siu al pastor and crunchy tacos dorados stuffed with chicken pibil or cheese and potato.

1811 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel, (626) 545-2554, mexicalitaco.com

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

Redondo Beach’s El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos has moved to Palms and is open for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining, taking over the former Kogi Taqueria space. The menu from chef Ulises Pineda-Alfaro includes roasted cauliflower esquites, loaded fries with Wagyu brisket beef birria, and a $15 El Barrio Box that includes 3 tacos, a burrito or a bowl with chips, salsa, guacamole and a dessert.

3500 Overland Ave. Ste. 100, Los Angeles, (424) 603-4073, elbarriogroup.com

Endless Color

Endless Color, an organic pizza restaurant, is open in Topanga Canyon for takeout and outdoor dining. The menu features personal-size pies topped with burrata and pomodoro sauce or roasted pork loin and radicchio as well as a list of natural wines, beer and sake.

123 S. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, (310) 752-6409, endlesscolortopanga.com

Burger Boss

Riverside-based burger chain Burger Boss, which has six locations in Southern California, is open in West Hollywood for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. The build-your-own burger joint offers grass-fed beef patties with toppings such as turkey bacon, blue cheese crumbles and grilled pineapple.

7111 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 576-4400, burgerboss.com

The Attic

The Attic, the 8-year-old Southern restaurant in Long Beach, has a new chef and menu. Cameron Slaugh, a former Eleven Madison Park sous chef, is serving dishes such as pimento cheese with benne seed lavash, heirloom tomato and strawberry salad, and Southern fried quail with braised greens and biscuits. The restaurant is open for outdoor dining.

3441 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 433-0153, theatticonbroadway.com/menu

Lost Cove

Lost Cove, a pop-up tiki bar and Hawaiian barbecue concept operating out of Bludso’s Bar-&-Que, is offering takeout and delivery. The menu includes pulled pork sliders, sweet-and-sour rib tips, and cocktails including mai tais, banana daiquiris and jungle birds served in optional themed glassware.

instagram.com/lostcovetiki

Closures:

Pacific Dining Car

The 99-year-old steakhouse Pacific Dining Car has announced it will close its downtown location for the foreseeable future and pivot to online steak sales. The owners of the historic restaurant have launched an online auction to sell off the building’s remaining wares, including kitchen equipment, dining room decorations and even the famed cow sign out front.

Palette Food & Juice

Palette Food & Juice in Atwater Village will close at the end of September, co-owner Molly Keith announced in an Instagram post. The popular cafe and juice bar has been open for four years.