Mexicali Taco opens in San Gabriel, El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos expands to Palms
This week in dining news:
Mexicali Taco San Gabriel
Mexicali Taco & Co. is open in San Gabriel for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. The second location of the popular Chinatown taqueria will offer its usual Northern Mexico-style tacos and quesadillas along with SGV-exclusive dishes such as a Cantonese-inspired char siu al pastor and crunchy tacos dorados stuffed with chicken pibil or cheese and potato.
1811 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel, (626) 545-2554, mexicalitaco.com
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Redondo Beach’s El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos has moved to Palms and is open for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining, taking over the former Kogi Taqueria space. The menu from chef Ulises Pineda-Alfaro includes roasted cauliflower esquites, loaded fries with Wagyu brisket beef birria, and a $15 El Barrio Box that includes 3 tacos, a burrito or a bowl with chips, salsa, guacamole and a dessert.
3500 Overland Ave. Ste. 100, Los Angeles, (424) 603-4073, elbarriogroup.com
Endless Color
Endless Color, an organic pizza restaurant, is open in Topanga Canyon for takeout and outdoor dining. The menu features personal-size pies topped with burrata and pomodoro sauce or roasted pork loin and radicchio as well as a list of natural wines, beer and sake.
123 S. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, (310) 752-6409, endlesscolortopanga.com
Burger Boss
Riverside-based burger chain Burger Boss, which has six locations in Southern California, is open in West Hollywood for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. The build-your-own burger joint offers grass-fed beef patties with toppings such as turkey bacon, blue cheese crumbles and grilled pineapple.
7111 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 576-4400, burgerboss.com
The Attic
The Attic, the 8-year-old Southern restaurant in Long Beach, has a new chef and menu. Cameron Slaugh, a former Eleven Madison Park sous chef, is serving dishes such as pimento cheese with benne seed lavash, heirloom tomato and strawberry salad, and Southern fried quail with braised greens and biscuits. The restaurant is open for outdoor dining.
3441 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 433-0153, theatticonbroadway.com/menu
Lost Cove
Lost Cove, a pop-up tiki bar and Hawaiian barbecue concept operating out of Bludso’s Bar-&-Que, is offering takeout and delivery. The menu includes pulled pork sliders, sweet-and-sour rib tips, and cocktails including mai tais, banana daiquiris and jungle birds served in optional themed glassware.
Closures:
Pacific Dining Car
The 99-year-old steakhouse Pacific Dining Car has announced it will close its downtown location for the foreseeable future and pivot to online steak sales. The owners of the historic restaurant have launched an online auction to sell off the building’s remaining wares, including kitchen equipment, dining room decorations and even the famed cow sign out front.
Palette Food & Juice
Palette Food & Juice in Atwater Village will close at the end of September, co-owner Molly Keith announced in an Instagram post. The popular cafe and juice bar has been open for four years.
Madeo Ristorante
Long-running Beverly Hills Italian hot spot Madeo has closed temporarily due to the restaurant’s building remodel. Co-owners Alfio Vietina, Gianni Vietina and Nicola Vietina said they hope to find a temporary location for Madeo until the remodel is completed.
