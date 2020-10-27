Michelin-starred tasting menu spot Dialogue is closing permanently in Santa Monica

This week in dining news:

Dialogue closing

Dialogue, Dave Beran’s Michelin-star restaurant on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, is closing permanently on Nov. 7. Beran had recently pivoted the 18-seat tasting-menu concept into an outdoor wine bar called Tidbits, but the change was not enough to keep the business viable. According to an email from Beran, a search is underway for a new location of Dialogue, either permanent or temporary; meanwhile, the restaurant’s staff have been transferred to Pasjoli, Beran’s nearby French restaurant.

Courage Bagels

Courage Bagels, a Montreal-style bagel shop from baker Ari Skye, is open in Virgil Village. The shop is serving hand-rolled bagels topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon and seasonal produce and has teamed up with the building’s former tenant, Super Pan Bakery, to offer pan dulce on weekends.

777 N. Virgil Ave., Los Angeles, couragebagels.com

Advertisement

Cento Pizzeria

Cento Pasta Bar chef Avner Lavi is expanding into pizza, launching a pop-up called Cento Pizzeria, open Thursday through Saturday nights at Tartine Sycamore in Hollywood starting Nov. 5. The menu will feature Neapolitan-style pies topped with ingredients such as marinated anchovies and squash blossoms or charred avocado and shiso.

911 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, instagram.com/centopizzeria

Magpies Highland Park

Soft-serve shop Magpies has opened its third location in Highland Park. The new spot from owners Warren and Rose Schwartz will feature 10 rotating flavors of soft serve, including vegan and nondairy options, as well as ice cream pies and pints packed to-go.

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-987-4967, magpiessoftserve.com

Advertisement

Umi by Hamasaku

Umi by Hamasaku has closed permanently in El Segundo. The casual-upscale sushi restaurant from chef Yoya Takahashi lasted three years at the Point shopping plaza. Hamasaku in West L.A. remains open.

The Donut King

A new documentary about one of L.A.’s most prolific doughnut entrepreneurs premieres this week in theaters and for at-home streaming. Director Alice Gu’s “The Donut King” highlights the story of Ted Ngoy, a Cambodian refugee who at one point operated over 50 doughnut shops across Southern California. See the trailer here.

thedonutkingfilm.com