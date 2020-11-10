Where to order your takeout Thanksgiving dinner

The holidays are going to look a little different this year. Maybe you’ll be celebrating alone or in a smaller group. If you’re looking for a takeout Thanksgiving dinner, we’ve got you covered. Below are restaurants around Los Angeles offering takeout turkey, fixings and more.

1 Kitchen by Chris Crary

Crary is offering a Thanksgiving package that serves up to eight and includes a 16- to 20-pound roasted turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Thanksgiving. Wine packages and bottled cocktails also are available.

8490 W. Sunset Blvd., (424) 281-1880, 1hotels.com/west-hollywood/taste/1-kitchen

The Abbey

The West Hollywood bar and restaurant is offering a three-course menu that includes lobster bisque, hickory-smoked turkey breast, truffled mashed potatoes, haricot verts casserole and more. The menu is $35 per person and available for takeout and delivery. A family meal for four is also available.

692 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 289-8410, theabbeyweho.com

Angelini Osteria

If you feel like Italian food for the holiday, Angelini Osteria is offering individually packaged meals as well as larger holiday trays of some of its signature dishes. The individually packaged meals are available as a three-course ($45 per person) or four-course ($95 per person) “pod menu.” Both require a minimum of eight orders and each includes San Pellegrino sparkling water, Acqua Panna still water, an Angelini placemat, custom printed menu, individually wrapped utensils and Gino’s playlist. You can also order large trays of lasagna, pasta and salad. Call (323) 297-0070 or email catering@angeliniosteria.com by Nov. 23 to order for pickup on Nov. 25.

7313 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, angelinirestaurantgroup.com

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

If you want a little lasagna with your turkey, there’s L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Hollywood. The restaurant is offering a menu that includes a whole stuffed turkey ($9 per pound), meat or vegetarian lasagna, Italian gravy, cranberry sauce and more. Call (323) 366-2408 by Nov. 23 to order for pickup on Thanksgiving.

1534 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, damicheleusa.com

Bar Amá

Josef Centeno is putting a Tex-Mex spin on his Thanksgiving dinner menu with a “Tex-Mex” turkey, stuffing with hoja santa, cornbread johnnycakes and more sides. Dinner is $75 per person with a four-person minimum. Add on a pumpkin pie for $30 more. Order by Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 25.

118 W. 4th St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-8002, exploretock.com/barama

Boa West Hollywood and Santa Monica

The restaurants is offering a $300 family meal that serves four. Highlights include a boneless turkey breast and confit leg meat, stuffing, Waldorf salad, dinner rolls and a whole pie. Order online for the West Hollywood and Santa Monica locations by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 25.

Both locations at boasteak.com

Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel

The hotel restaurant is offering Thanksgiving meals for four to six ($380) or seven to 10 ($630). The dinner comes with two appetizers, roast turkey, a selection of sides, pumpkin pie and pecan caramel cheesecake. Call (310) 275-5200 by Nov. 20 to order for pickup on Thanksgiving.

9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, fourseasons.com

Bludso’s

The barbecue restaurant is selling smoked whole turkeys ($95 to $125) along with brisket ($120) and whole smoked pork shoulder ($100). The smoked turkeys are available in combos with sides ($155 to $185), or you can order sides a la carte. Order for pickup on Nov. 25 or 26.

609 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 931-2583, barandque.com

Damon’s

The Glendale tiki bar and restaurant is preparing a family meal for eight ($250) that includes roasted turkey and gravy, baked herb stuffing, sweet potato casserole and more sides. Or you can order individual turkey dinners for $32 and pie by the slice ($8) or whole ($30). It’s also offering pitchers (serves five) of Mai Tais for $40. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 25 and Thanksgiving.

317 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 507-1510, damonsglendale.com

Dulan’s on Crenshaw

Owner Greg Dulan’s Thanksgiving motto is: “You do the turkey, we’ll do the rest.” The restaurant is taking orders for its collard greens, yams, macaroni and cheese and more for the holiday. Call (323) 296-3034 to pre-order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 24 or 25.

4859 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 296-3034, dulans-crenshaw.com

Eataly

The Italian marketplace has put together an Italian-style Thanksgiving dinner for four ($189.90) or eight ($359.90). The meals include a salumi and formaggi board, pasta with squash and mushrooms, an apple-cider-braised heirloom turkey with focaccia stuffing and your choice of an apple tart or tiramisu. Email orders to la-guestrelations@eataly.com by Nov. 20 for pickup Nov. 23-25.

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 310-8000, eataly.com/us_en/stores/los-angeles

Friends & Family

The East Hollywood bakery and restaurant is preparing an a la carte menu featuring roasted turkey ($145 for 12 to 14 pounds), farmers market sides, a selection of breads, biscuits and rolls, and Roxana Jullapat’s pies. Order online by Nov. 21 for pickup on Thanksgiving.

5150 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 668-2000, holidays-at-friends-and-family-la.myshopify.com

Great White Rotisseria

For those of us who prefer chicken, the Venice restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving dinner combo with a whole rotisserie chicken and sides. The dinner is $66 and meant to feed four. All items also will be available a la carte. Orders may be made starting Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 19-26. Orders must be made 48 hours in advance by emailing info@greatwhiterotisseria.com

80 Windward Ave., Venice, greatwhiterotisseria.com

Harold & Belle’s

The restaurant is featuring individually packaged meals ($35) that come with Cajun fried turkey or beef pot roast along with cornbread dressing, two sides, bread and dessert. Order at least 72 hours in advance for delivery or pickup Nov. 23-25.

2920 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 735-9023, haroldandbelles.com

Hotville

If you’re looking to add some spice to your dinner, Kim Prince will be making family-size portions of her hot chicken and fish as well as all her sides and whole cakes and pies. Order by Nov. 22; call (323) 792-4835 for details. The restaurant will be open for takeout Nov. 24 and 25.

4070 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 792-4835, hotvillechicken.com

Huckleberry

The restaurant is offering an a la carte menu of braised whole organic turkey legs, smothered turkey breast with gravy, sweet potato mash, bourbon pecan pie and more. Order now through Nov. 19 for pickup on Thanksgiving.

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 451-2311, huckleberrycafe.com

A turkey from Jame Enoteca, available for takeout. (Jame Enoteca)

Jame Enoteca and Ospi restaurants

Both restaurants are offering a la carte Thanksgiving meals in family-style portions, including Mary’s turkey ($125), kale salad ($30), haricot verts “casserole” ($18), cranberry compote ($14), brioche dressing ($21) and pumpkin pie ($56). Orders can be placed through Nov. 20 for pickup on Thanksgiving Day or by special request on Nov. 25. To order, fill out the online form and email it to hello@ospivenice.com.

Jame Enoteca, 241 Main St., El Segundo, (310) 648-8554, eatjame.com; Ospi, 2025 Pacific Ave., Venice, (424) 443-5007, ospivenice.com

Jar

Suzanne Tracht is prepping a prix-fixe menu for four ($380) or eight ($750) that includes roasted turkey breast and confit of leg and thigh, cornbread and turkey sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, kale and dessert. She’s also offering an a la carte menu with dishes that serve four or eight. Order by Nov. 21 for pickup on Nov. 25.

8225 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 655-6566, thejar.com

Joan’s on Third

The West 3rd Street location of the cafe and market is making whole roasted turkeys ($112) and oven-roasted turkey breasts ($85) along with stuffing ($28), macaroni and cheese ($36), roasted autumn vegetables ($28) and mashed potatoes ($20). Portions are meant to serve four to six. You can also order a whole pumpkin pie ($32) or apple pie ($36). Call (323) 655-2285 by Nov. 21 to place your order for pickup on Nov. 25. Delivery also is available.

8350 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles, joansonthird.com

Lucques Catering

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s catering company is offering a dinner for eight to 10 ($425), a dinner for four ($225) and a la carte options for the holiday. The dinners feature an oven-ready brined whole turkey, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. You also can order a selection of the Larder Baking Co.'s breads and pastries. Order online for pickup on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25.

345 N. Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 800-1789, exploretock.com/lucquescatering

Lunetta

Raphael Lunetta is making individually packaged Thanksgiving dinners in oven-safe containers with heating instructions. Each dinner includes your choice of starter, a traditional turkey plate, six-hour osso buco or pan-roasted black bass. The meals also come with dessert and sides. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 for pickup on Thanksgiving. Dinners are $78 per person and $38 for kids age 10 and younger.

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 581-9888, lunettasm.com

Manuela

The downtown restaurant is offering a takeout dinner for two ($100) that includes turkey or ham, biscuits and sides. Order by Nov. 24 for pickup on Thanksgiving.

907 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 849-0480, exploretock.com/manuela-la

Noble Bird Rotisserie

The Long Beach restaurant has a $275 menu for four to six people that includes a rotisserie chicken or turkey breast, five sides and dessert. You can also order the chicken and select sides a la carte.

6460 Pacific Coast Hwy., #125, Long Beach, (562) 431-0445, noblebirdrotisserie.com

Orsa & Winston

Josef Centeno is offering a Japanese- and Italian-inspired set menu for two ($137.50 per person), for four or for eight ($100 per person). Highlights include involtini of duck, sage and chestnut stuffing and apple-kumquat crostata. Order by Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 25.

122 W. 4th St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-0300, exploretock.com/orsaandwinston

Osteria Mozza

Nancy Silverton created a menu for four ($395) that includes garlic-glazed turkey breast, gravy and roasted turkey thigh stuffed with fennel, sausage and onion. There’s also a selection of sides and desserts. Order online for pickup on Nov. 25.

6602 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 297-0100, la.osteriamozza.com

Playa Provisions

Brooke Williamson’s Playa del Rey restaurant is offering a dinner for two ($80) or for six ($225). Both come with a brined and roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy, sides and pie. Additional pies, beer, wine and cocktails also are available. Order by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 25 or 26.

119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey, (310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com

Poutine Brothers

Maybe you want to throw tradition to the wind and eat Thanksgiving poutine. If that’s your thing, the Poutine Brothers food truck and delivery service created a Thanksgiving poutine ($16) with sweet potato fries, Wisconsin white cheddar curds, turkey, cranberry sauce, crispy onions, gravy and chives. It’s available now through Thanksgiving for pickup or delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

9262 Venice Blvd., Culver City, poutinebrothers.com

Redbird

The restaurant is preparing a dinner for four ($68 per person) that features Parker House rolls, pumpkin quince soup, sage-rubbed turkey roulade, stuffing and more. Prime rib roast, pecan pie, apple pie, wine and cocktails are available as add-ons. Order online for takeout or delivery on Nov. 25.

114 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 788-1191, redbird.la

The Source Manhattan Beach

The restaurant is offering an a la carte menu that is vegan and gluten-free, with dishes such as veggie stuffing, mashed potatoes, baked yams and a fall harvest salad. Pumpkin pie and apple pie also are available. All portions are meant to feed four to six people. Email info@thesourcecafe.com to order by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 24 or 25.

924 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 921-8505, thesourcecafe.com/manhattan-beach

A Thanksgiving spread from Superba. (Superba)

Superba Food + Bread Venice and Superba Snacks + Coffee (North Hollywood and Pasadena)

The restaurants are offering an a la carte Thanksgiving menu that includes turkey ($130), classic sides in full and half portions, whole pies and breads. The Venice location also will be offering a wine pairing menu. Order online through Nov. 22 for pickup on Thanksgiving.

1900 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, (310) 907-5075, superbafoodandbread.com; North Hollywood and Pasadena info at superbasnacksandcoffee.com

Tallyrand

The Burbank restaurant is offering a takeout roast turkey dinner and a baked ham dinner ($24.95 each). Both include a dinner salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, yams, sourdough bread and a slice of pumpkin pie. The turkey dinner also includes stuffing. First come, first-serve for pickup. The turkey dinners are available daily. Advance phone orders will be accepted for orders of 12 or more. Cocktails, beer and wine also will be available for takeout. The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day with a full menu available for takeout, in addition to the dinners.

1700 W. Olive Ave., Burbank, (818) 846-9904, thetallyrand.com

Violet

The Westwood restaurant will prepare an a la carte menu that includes turkey roulade with citrus-cranberry sauce, sticky toffee pudding, cornbread stuffing and stuffed acorn squash. Order by calling (310) 208-1121 or online for pickup on Nov. 25.

1121 Glendon Ave., Los Angeles, violetla.com

Wexler’s Deli

The deli has a Thanksgiving package that serves four to six people ($295) with a whole smoked turkey and sides: gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted heirloom carrots, challah stuffing and more. It comes with a leftovers kit that includes Russian dressing, sauerkraut, rye bread and Swiss cheese. You can add a pumpkin or pecan pie ($25 each) and, if you’re feeling fancy, caviar ($85 to $300). Order for pickup or delivery on Nov. 25.

616 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (424) 744-8671, wexlersdeli.com



ORANGE COUNTY

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

The Irvine restaurant is offering whole tandoori turkeys with vegetable-infused basmati rice and cranberry chutney ($12). You also can order soup, a selection of curries and naan. Order online for pickup on Thanksgiving.

15435 Jeffrey Road, Suite 116, Irvine, (949) 552-2851, clayovenirvine.com

Marché Moderne

The French restaurant is putting together Thanksgiving dinner boxes meant to feed four ($395). Each box includes a roasted free-range Canadian turkey breast and confit leg meat, a selection of eight sides, macaron with pumpkin cream cheese mousseline and spiced vanilla mousseline for dessert, and Calvados and bourbon warm spiced apple cider. Orders can be placed by calling (714) 434-7900 before 4 p.m. on Nov. 23 for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

7862 Pacific Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, marchemoderne.net